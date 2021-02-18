|
18.02.2021 08:44:00
Oncopeptides AB: Year-end Report 2020
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary Q4
Financial overview October 1 - December 31, 2020
- Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
- Loss for the period was SEK 513.0 M (loss: 244.9)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 7.59 (loss: 4.42)
- On December 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 840.3 M (926.2)
Significant events during the period October 1 - December 31, 2020
- First patient enrolled in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple myeloma
- Phase 2 ANCHOR data presented at ASH
- Oncopeptides announced the intention to apply for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU
- The FDA accepted IND application to initiate clinical studies with OPD5, the company's second candidate drug
- A capital markets day was arranged with more than 250 participants online
- Full data set from phase 2 HORIZON study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology
- Oncopeptides entered into a €40 M loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)
- Extraordinary General Meeting held in December resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for US employees
Financial overview of the group
SEK thousand
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
-
-
-
-
Operating loss
-511,573
-244,244
-1,591,279
-739,392
Loss before tax
-511,789
-244,400
-1,592,442
-739,920
Loss for the period
-512,966
-244,904
-1,594,693
-740,705
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
-7.59
-4.42
-25.57
-14.33
Cash flow from operating activities
-357,162
-216,974
-1,296,509
-690,566
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
840,255
926,186
840,255
926,186
Research & development costs/operating expenses %
45%
64%
54%
74%
Conference call for investors, analysts and the media
Year-end Report 2020 and an operational update will be presented by CEO Marty J Duvall and members of Oncopeptides Leadership team, Thursday February 18, 2021 at 14:00 (CET).
The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.
Phone numbers for participants from:
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 95
Europe: +44 3333 009 030
USA: +1 833 526 83 47
Financial calendar
Annual Report 2020:
Week starting with April 26, 2021
Interim Report Q1 2021:
May 26, 2021
Annual General Meeting 2021:
May 26, 2021
Interim Report Q2 2021:
August 26, 2021
Interim Report Q3 2021:
November 18, 2021
For more information
Marty J Duvall, CEO, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: marty.duvall@oncopeptides.com
Linda Holmström, Director of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46 (0)708 73 40 95
Rein Piir, Senior Advisor Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46 (0)70 853 72 92
This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 18, 2021.
About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted the New Drug Application a priority review with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.
More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.
