Oncology Venture presents positive data at ESMO on DRP as   a response predictor for 5-FU treatment in colorectal cancer

Hoersholm, Denmark, September 23, 2019 – Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) today announces that data on the ability of DRP® to predict response to 5-FU anti-cancer treatment in late-stage colorectal cancer will be presented at the annual congress of European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona.

Fluorouracil (5-FU) is a central component of the standard of care in colorectal cancer treatment. Unfortunately, not all patients benefit from 5-FU, and individual risk assessment is needed to optimize the therapy for individual patients.

Oncology Venture is developing its first-in-class Drug Response Prediction (DRP®) technology by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) proprietary algorithms. It has previously been demonstrated that DRP® can predict which patients will benefit from 5-FU when administered after surgery in the adjuvant setting. A new study now shows that the use of DRP® can be successfully expanded to patients with late-stage, metastasized colorectal cancer. This by using the biopsy material obtained when the patient was initially diagnosed.

This data is presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual cancer congress in Barcelona September on 27 September – 1 October, 2019 as an abstract with the title "Independent clinical validation of a gene expression profile to predict benefit of 5-FU in metastatic colorectal cancer, and as a poster (please see below).

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/esmo2019/attendee/confcal/session/list?q=644P

Poster Display session 2 (ID 211)

Date: 29.09.2019

Time: 12:00 - 13:00

Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The company has a mature portfolio of seven drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. Based on a pre-treatment biopsy, DRP® reveals the genetic fingerprint of an individual patient’s tumor and predicts the treatment response of a certain cancer drug or drug candidate. By including only patients with sensitive tumors in a clinical trial, it is possible to avoid background noise from non-sensitive patients in efficacy read-outs. Once a new drug is approved, DRP® can be used to identify just those patients who can benefit from treatment. Learn more at www.oncologyventure.com

