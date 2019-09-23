+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 00:05:00

Oncology Venture presents positive data at ESMO on DRP as   a response predictor for 5-FU treatment in colorectal cancer

Press release


Hoersholm, Denmark, September 23, 2019 – Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) today announces that data on the ability of DRP® to predict response to 5-FU anti-cancer treatment in late-stage colorectal cancer will be presented at the annual congress of European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona.

Fluorouracil (5-FU) is a central component of the standard of care in colorectal cancer treatment. Unfortunately, not all patients benefit from 5-FU, and individual risk assessment is needed to optimize the therapy for individual patients.

Oncology Venture is developing its first-in-class Drug Response Prediction (DRP®) technology by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) proprietary algorithms. It has previously been demonstrated that DRP® can predict which patients will benefit from 5-FU when administered after surgery in the adjuvant setting. A new study now shows that the use of DRP® can be successfully expanded to patients with late-stage, metastasized colorectal cancer. This by using the biopsy material obtained when the patient was initially diagnosed. 

This data is presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual cancer congress in Barcelona September on 27 September – 1 October, 2019 as an abstract with the title "Independent clinical validation of a gene expression profile to predict benefit of 5-FU in metastatic colorectal cancer, and as a poster (please see below).

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/esmo2019/attendee/confcal/session/list?q=644P

Poster Display session 2 (ID 211)
Date: 29.09.2019
Time: 12:00 - 13:00
Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)

For further information, please contact:
For investor inquiries
Ulla Hald Buhl, IR & Communication
E-mail: uhb@oncologyventure.com
Telephone +45 21 70 10 49

For media inquiries
Thomas Pedersen, Carrotize PR & Communications
E-mail: tsp@carrotize.com
Telephone +45 60 62 93 90

About Oncology Venture A/S
Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The company has a mature portfolio of seven drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. Based on a pre-treatment biopsy, DRP® reveals the genetic fingerprint of an individual patient’s tumor and predicts the treatment response of a certain cancer drug or drug candidate. By including only patients with sensitive tumors in a clinical trial, it is possible to avoid background noise from non-sensitive patients in efficacy read-outs. Once a new drug is approved, DRP® can be used to identify just those patients who can benefit from treatment. Learn more at www.oncologyventure.com

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oncologyventure/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncology-venture/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OncologyVenture

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

This information is information that Oncology Venture A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on September 23, 2019.

