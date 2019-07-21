<
21.07.2019 12:01:04

Oncology Venture – First day of trading in investor warrants

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark and Cambridge, MA, US, July 21, 2019 – Oncology Venture A/S today announces that investor warrants will be traded on Nasdaq First North starting on July 24, 2019, under the short name OV TO 1 and ISIN code DK0061139581.

One (1) investor warrant received when participating in the rights issue in OV this spring gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Oncology Venture A/S at an issue price of 7,50 SEK.

Investor warrants can be executed in the following periods;

September 1, 2019 – September 6, 2019
December 1, 2019 – December 6, 2019
April 1, 2020 – April 10, 2020
May 1, 2020 – May 31, 2020

For further information, please contact:
For investor inquiries
Ulla Hald Buhl, COO
IR & Communications
E-mail: uhb@oncologyventure.com
Telephone +45 21 70 10 49

For media inquiries
Thomas Pedersen
Carrotize PR & Communications
E-mail: tsp@carrotize.com
Telephone +45 60 62 93 90

About Oncology Venture A/S
Oncology Venture A/S is engaged in the research and development of anti-cancer drugs via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oncology Venture Product Development ApS. Oncology Venture uses Drug Response Prediction – DRP® –to significantly increase the probability of success in clinical trials. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 out of 37 clinical studies that were examined and is currently demonstrating promising results in an ongoing phase 2 study prospectively using LiPlaCis and its DRP® to track, match and treat patients with metastatic breast cancer. The DRP® alters the odds in comparison with traditional pharmaceutical development. Instead of treating all patients with a particular type of cancer, patients’ tumors genes are first screened, and only the patients most likely to respond to the treatment will be treated. Via a more well-defined patient group, risks and costs are reduced while the development process becomes more efficient.

The current OV product portfolio includes: LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in an ongoing Phase 2 trial for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-121 a PARP inhibitor in an ongoing Phase 2 for breast cancer and ovarian cancer; dovitinib, where the DRP has been proven in five indications. The regulatory strategy for dovitinib is to submit a new drug application to the FDA for marketing approval of dovitinib and its DRP based on existing Novartis data in renal cancer. 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing discussions for Phase 2 in breast cancer; irofulven, a Phase 2 is ongoing for prostate cancer; and APO010, an immuno-oncology product in Phase 1/2 for multiple myeloma. 

Oncology Venture has spun out two companies as Special Purpose Vehicles: Oncology Venture U.S. Inc. (previously 2X Oncology Inc.), a US-based precision medicine company focusing on developing 2X-121 and 2X-111, and OV-SPV 2, a Danish company that will test and develop dovitinib. Oncology Venture A/S has an ownership of 84% in Oncology Venture US and 63% of dovitinib with an obligation to buy additional 12% and opportunity to acquire the final 25%.

Learn more at oncologyventure.com

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oncologyventure/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncology-venture/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OncologyVenture

Forward-looking statements 
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se, Phone: +46 11 32 30 732

