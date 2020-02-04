04.02.2020 19:25:00

Once A Moon Unveils Debut Collection Of Genuine Moondust Jewelry

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched fine jewelry brand Once A Moon unveiled today its debut collection of necklaces and bracelets featuring moondust from an authentic lunar meteorite.  Lunar meteorites are exceedingly rare, fetching ten times the value of 24-karat gold and two to four times the value of diamonds by weight.

Each Once A Moon piece is accompanied by a certificate verifying the authenticity and origin of the lunar material it's made with. Every authenticated meteorite is listed by name in the official meteoritical bulletin, meaning each piece of jewelry can be traced directly back to the rock it was sourced from. No other product of its kind offers a comparable level of provenance.

"My wife and I developed the idea during a conversation about giving the impossible gift," said Doug Ingalls, Once A Moon co-founder and member of the Meteorite Club, Planetary Society and Meteoritical Society. "I collect meteorites, and one of us said, 'wouldn't it be great if you could literally give someone the moon?' We worked on the concept for the next six months and the brand was born."

Founders Doug and Lynne Ingalls have more than two decades of experience developing, launching and scaling successful gift and jewelry enterprises. 

The brand's inaugural collection starts at $130.00 and can be viewed here. Each piece is crafted by hand, so no two are exactly like. All lunar material is examined and classified by one of the world's foremost meteorite experts from the University of Washington Meteoritical Department, Dr. Anthony Irving.

Every order comes with free two-day shipping within the United States. Now through Valentine's Day, receive free engraving, two-piece gift box and gift bag with every purchase.  Learn more about Once A Moon in this video. For more information or to browse the collection, visit www.OnceAMoon.com.  

ABOUT ONCE A MOON

Once A Moon is a family owned and operated company that creates one-of-a-kind gifts and jewelry featuring authentic moondust. Launched in 2019 by Lynne and Doug Ingalls, the product line includes jewelry handcrafted from precious metals and material from genuine, expertly verified lunar meteorites. For more information, please visit OnceAMoon.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Contact:

Catalina Leyva


(407) 985-2992


partners@onceamoon.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/once-a-moon-unveils-debut-collection-of-genuine-moondust-jewelry-300998729.html

SOURCE Once A Moon

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
13:30
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
08:52
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SGS-Aktie verliert deutlich: Familie von Finck verkauft Grossteil ihrer Beteiligung - GBL stockt auf
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlagen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;