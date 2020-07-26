On July 26, Sunset World Group Celebrates The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, México, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once again, this July 26, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to biodiversity conservation by commemorating the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which began in 2004 with Latin American Redmanglar International (RMI) and was later adopted by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2015.

This date commemorates the day that environmental activist Hayhow Daniel Nanoto died while participating in a protest against an illegal shrimp pond in Ecuador. It is celebrated every year on an international level to highlight the importance of mangrove management and conservation.

Mangroves are a special ecosystem that form a bridge between land and sea. This is one of the most dynamic ecosystems on Earth, constantly producing and recycling organic matter. Mangroves have different environmental functions depending on their location and structure. For example in Quintana Roo, they provide a protected area for the reproduction and development of many species of fish that inhabit the Mesoamerican reef. Their dense roots retain sediments, helping to filter the water and allowing the coral to survive. They produce oxygen and capture carbon in large quantities.

A few years ago, after the devastation of Hurricane Wilma, Sunset World Group reforested the damaged mangrove forest in Tres Ríos Natural Park, which contains the 4 types of mangroves found in Mexico; red, white, black and buttonwood. Following this successful mangrove breeding and reforestation program, Tres Ríos Park offers guided tours for members, guests and visitors, raising awareness about the importance of the mangroves. It has even donated mangrove seedlings to reforest other areas in the state of Quintana Roo where the mangroves have been damaged.

"The conservation of the mangrove forest in Tres Ríos Natural Park has been both challenging and satisfying," said Gabriel Santoyo Calderón, Sunset World Group's Director of Sustainable Development. "Storms and hurricanes damaged our mangrove swamp, but after 3 years of working hand in hand with nature and combining science with the staff's efforts and dedication, we managed to rehabilitate this important ecosystem. It is proof that mangroves and tourism can coexist and prosper together and that, in fact, they are sustainably interdependent," he added.

