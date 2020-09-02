02.09.2020 17:20:00

On-demand Manufacturing Propels the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market for Additive Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This This research service analyzes the global dimensional metrology market for additive manufacturing in detail for the period from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year. The study covers key advanced technologies, including optical microscopes, scanning electron microscopes, coordinated measuring machines (CMM), 3D scanning, X-ray computed tomography (CT) as well as metrology software.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955419/?utm_source=PRN



Light and electron microscopes, 3D scanners, X-ray CT CMM, 3D printers, and computer-aided design CAD software generally form the ecosystem to cover the entire inspection process chain. The research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and competitive landscape.

Moreover, the study provides a coverage of major companies such as Zeiss, Bruker Alicona, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Mitutoyo, and Nikon Metrology among others.Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (RoW).

It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. Further, it also includes a CEO's 360 degree perspective. The global dimensional metrology equipment market for additive manufacturing (AM) is at a nascent state of its lifecycle. The total dimensional metrology market for AM reached $228.3 million in 2019, growing by 5.5% from 2018. An increasing trend toward incorporating additive manufacturing as a part of the entire production chain is leading to more adoption of a holistic approach as an integral part of the production chain. Compared to traditionally siloed works, an integrated and holistic inspection process will have a better chance of thriving in the dynamic additive manufacturing market. Inspection measurement technology is frequently located at the end of production. However, as the industry starts moving from prototyping to final part production, there is a higher need to understand how the parameters are actually affecting the quality of the part across all phases of the production cycle and networking of all interfaces with more adoption of CMMs, 3D scanners, and X-ray CT technologies. Moreover, several advancements will be possible in a connected-lab environment, enabling more automation where a wide range of metrology systems rely on several sources of data to make autonomous smart decisions to the final verified part. End users will be looking into more fully automated measuring systems as an integral part of production with the need for real-time data in the production environment. The analyst expects a scenario of major interoperability with manufacturing systems.
Author: Mariano Kimbara

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955419/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-demand-manufacturing-propels-the-global-dimensional-metrology-equipment-market-for-additive-manufacturing-301122798.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 328.50
3.30 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
3.04 %
Alcon 52.90
2.72 %
CieFinRichemont 61.82
2.18 %
The Swatch Grp 195.55
2.17 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.80
1.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.45
0.84 %
ABB 23.38
0.82 %
CS Group 9.98
0.69 %
Adecco Group 47.82
0.34 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:27
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:00
NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Wall Street fester -- SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla springt an
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
An der Wall Street dominieren am Mittwoch die Bullen. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB