Omron robotics solutions feature prominently in new proof-of-concept lab at Taylor Fluid Systems

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omron Automation, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, congratulates Taylor Fluid Systems (TFS) on opening its first proof-of-concept (POC) laboratory in Ontario, Canada. The new lab features a variety of robotic applications that use advanced technologies from Omron designed to help customers improve accuracy and flexibility while minimizing complexity for common applications like part feeding.

As an authorized Omron distributor, TFS offers a full line of automation products and experienced specialists that work with customers and system integrators to deliver innovative automation solutions. The new lab provides customers verification of proposed part feeding solutions within 2-4 days so they can feel confident the solutions will work in real-life production environments with their actual parts. Thanks to the POC lab, "we can give customers peace of mind and prove out robotic solutions up front, in just days," says Chris Taylor, Vice President of TFS. "This is a huge benefit for customers who need a guarantee that any solution we propose will meet their specific production line goals."

One solution that proves its benefits time and time again is the Omron AnyFeeder flexible robotic part feeding system. "Part feeding can be challenging," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Technology Sales at Omron Automation Americas. "In today's fast-paced environment, customers want to know that application investments will help make them more productive. Regularly, we see customers benefitting from our robotic solutions that help them reduce complexity and increase accuracy while keeping up with demanding KPIs. Proofs-of-concept are one way we help mitigate risk for customers, and we're thrilled that Taylor has extended our capabilities to offer this value-add service."

Industry professionals seeking to learn more about wide-ranging robotic solutions are encouraged to visit the Integrated Robotics page on the Omron website by clicking here.

To request a risk-free assessment from TFS, prospective customers can visit the website by clicking here or call 1.800.761.3330.

About Taylor Fluid Systems
Taylor Fluid Systems is an authorized distributor of Omron Automation. Serving Ontario since 1976, they offer full automation solutions and work closely with system integrators, machine builders and end customers - delivering quality products and services. With offices in London, Stratford, Ajax and Cambridge, TFS is well positioned to serve you.

About Omron Automation
Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

 

