Omron Healthcare Expands Alexa Skill for Its Connected Blood Pressure Monitors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of its Going for Zero™ mission, Omron Healthcare, Inc., the global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology, today announced expanded capabilities for its connected blood pressure monitor users through the Omron Health skill for Alexa. Last year, Omron Healthcare became the first brand to create a blood pressure monitoring skill for Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon.

Those who use an Omron connected blood pressure monitor that pairs to the brand's proprietary Omron Connect mobile application can ask Alexa to furnish a personalized blood pressure report and provide daily heart health tips, in addition to setting blood pressure monitoring reminders and comparing readings across different dates and times of day. Users can also access the Omron Health skill through the new HeartAdvisor™ app, which works exclusively with the first-of-its-kind HeartGuide™ wearable blood pressure monitor.

"These updates to our exclusive Omron Health skill for Amazon Alexa are another step forward in growing adoption of regular blood pressure monitoring and shaping positive behavior change. Those objectives are central to our mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes. By making it easier and more convenient to track blood pressure trends over time, we can help empower users to understand their condition and take action to reduce their health risks," said Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of Omron Healthcare.

Since December, users who pair their Omron connected blood pressure monitor to the free Omron Connect mobile app could ask Alexa to open the Omron Health skill, locate and read back their latest blood pressure reading, calculate their average reading over a day/week/month, and compare readings across different dates and times of day.

With expansion of the Omron Health skill for Alexa, new features offer users expanded capabilities and heart health insights.

Want a copy of your blood pressure report? Just ask Alexa. The newly released version of the Omron Health skill can provide a PDF of a user's data for a specified period up to 31 days. The report can then be sent to the user's Omron account or the email address associated with their Amazon account, which the user can then share with a doctor to better inform any treatment decisions. The report includes a chart of average daily readings, a list of readings for the specified date range and a table showing how those readings fit into the blood pressure categories established by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

The updated Omron Health skill also allows users to display their readings on Alexa-enabled devices with screens like Echo Show or Echo Spot. For example, Echo Show can display charts of a user's latest and average readings, compare readings and provide details on previous readings, all in accordance with the hypertension guidelines set by the AHA and ACC.

Along with these new options, the Omron Health skill can also provide daily heart health tips. Users can simply ask Alexa for a new "Health Tip of the Day" to learn new heart-healthy advice every day. To enable the Omron Health skill, all users need is the Alexa app and the Omron Connect mobile app, which are available for free download from the Apple iOS or Google Play stores. To access information about your heart health, just ask Alexa to open Omron Connect.

Omron Healthcare is dedicated to helping users store, track and share their heart health data with their doctor for deeper heart health insights, which can help optimize treatment plans and lead to better health outcomes.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

