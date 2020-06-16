16.06.2020 15:20:00

Omron G2RL-E2 High-Current Relays Now Available at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Omron, has extended its popular G2RL power relay family with a new extra high-capacity 23 A model.

The new Omron G2RL-E2 Series consists of single-pole relays for high-current load switching and high ambient temperature operation. The relays provide 23 A switching -- a 44 percent increase over the high-capacity G2RL's 16 A rating. The units are rated for operating temperatures up to 105 degrees Celsius and have a long life of 100,000 operations. This makes them a great choice for a multitude of applications that rely on the discontinued G8P relays for operation.

These power relays are low profile, with a height of just 16.7 mm and clearance and creepage distances of 8 mm. They not only conform to EN60335-1 for the safety of household appliances, but also offer reinforced insulation between coil and contact to withstand 10 kV impulse voltage.

Omron's G2RL PCB relay family is the ideal low profile, high-capacity switching solution for industrial and home appliances, including cooking tops, microwave ovens, washing machines, boilers and HVAC equipment.

Visit Heilind's website for more information about Omron's G2RL-E2 23A PCB power relays.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Omron

Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. The company's extensive portfolio includes relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors and optical components. These products can be found in applications like communications, transportation, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement and gaming markets around the world.

 

SOURCE Heilind Electronics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.94
5.68 %
LafargeHolcim 42.79
5.45 %
UBS Group 10.71
4.64 %
Adecco Group 46.30
4.02 %
Sika 178.95
3.71 %
SGS 2’255.00
1.58 %
Nestle 104.64
1.45 %
Roche Hldg G 331.25
1.05 %
CieFinRichemont 60.44
0.83 %
Givaudan 3’346.00
-1.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
13:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Swiss Re AG
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - 22.00% Callable BRC auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
08:25
SMI mit beeindruckendem Comeback
15.06.20
Archive: Grain and Oilseed Markets Disrupted by Covid-19 and Energy
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street schafft es nach Fed-Aussagen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Bald kommt das neue Apple iOS 14: Diese Funktionen sollen enthalten sein
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Vor Bundesstrafgericht startet Berufngsprozess zu gestohlenen UBS-Kundendaten
Q1 2020: Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger mit übersichtlichem Depot
Konjunkturstimuli stützen: Dow freundlich erwartet -- SMI über 10'000 Punkten, DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
BP rechnet mit Milliarden-Abschreibungen wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie - Aktie bricht ein
ams prüft offenbar Verkauf des Automotive-Segments von OSRAM - Aktie weit vorn
KOF rechnet mit Absturz des Schweizer BIP
Stadler erhält Grossuftrag für 12 Doppelstockzüge - Aktie im Plus
Zur Rose-Aktie markiert nach CEO-Interview neue Höchststände

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturstimuli stützen: Dow freundlich erwartet -- SMI über 10'000 Punkten, DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Nachdem die US-Notenbank bekannt gab, ihr Kaufprogramm für Anleihen auszuweiten, verbuchen der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt deutliche Gewinne. An den US-Börsen wird am Dienstag eine Fortsetzung der Rally erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB