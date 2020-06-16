Omron G2RL-E2 High-Current Relays Now Available at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Omron, has extended its popular G2RL power relay family with a new extra high-capacity 23 A model.

The new Omron G2RL-E2 Series consists of single-pole relays for high-current load switching and high ambient temperature operation. The relays provide 23 A switching -- a 44 percent increase over the high-capacity G2RL's 16 A rating. The units are rated for operating temperatures up to 105 degrees Celsius and have a long life of 100,000 operations. This makes them a great choice for a multitude of applications that rely on the discontinued G8P relays for operation.

These power relays are low profile, with a height of just 16.7 mm and clearance and creepage distances of 8 mm. They not only conform to EN60335-1 for the safety of household appliances, but also offer reinforced insulation between coil and contact to withstand 10 kV impulse voltage.

Omron's G2RL PCB relay family is the ideal low profile, high-capacity switching solution for industrial and home appliances, including cooking tops, microwave ovens, washing machines, boilers and HVAC equipment.

Visit Heilind's website for more information about Omron's G2RL-E2 23A PCB power relays.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Omron

Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. The company's extensive portfolio includes relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors and optical components. These products can be found in applications like communications, transportation, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement and gaming markets around the world.

