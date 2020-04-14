Omnimed Accelerates the Release of Virtual Care Tools within its Electronic Medical Record

COOKSHIRE-EATON, QC, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Omnimed is proud to announce a new agreement with Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) to participate in an emergency investment program to accelerate the integration of virtual care and e-prescribing technologies in the electronic medical record.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling virtual and paperless modes of care becomes essential to limiting its spread. This agreement supports the integration of virtual care technologies into Omnimed's EMR to ensure efficient and safe use by clinicians and patients. In addition, Omnimed is working on the technical integration to the PrescribeIT® service to send and receive e-prescriptions for clients outside of Québec.

The agreement will allow for the development of a comprehensive telemedicine solution as well as a mobile accessible patient portal, both important to delivering optimal patient care. Omnimed will also introduce the ability to e-prescribe with PrescribeIT®, a significant asset when in-person visits with healthcare professionals are not possible, or not recommended.

"Canada Health Infoway is excited that Omnimed Inc. is partnering with us to accelerate the integration of virtual care and e-prescribing tools," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "It's an important step in helping Canadians experience better health outcomes now and into the future."

"We are deeply committed to supporting Canadian healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The future of healthcare will rely on electronic exchange and will help tailor new and revolutionary models of practice – especially important right now." - Xavier Boilard, Omnimed's CEO.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Learn more at www.infoway.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. To learn more, visit https://prescribeit.ca/.

About Omnimed

Omnimed is a family owned business from Québec who's developing software solutions for the healthcare industry. Founded in 1984, it purses the dream of advancing healthcare by developing solutions promoting collaboration, access to information and efficiency. Through its shareable EMR platform and its health professional network, Omnimed regroups 3000 caregivers who, between them, are responsible for 2 million active patient charts. To learn more, visit www.omnimed.com.

