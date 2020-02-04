04.02.2020 01:00:00

Omnicom Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 before the New York Stock Exchange opens.  The company will then host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM (ET).  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 291-6362 (domestic) or (234) 720-6995 (international), along with access code 910344.  In addition, the conference call will be simulcast and archived at http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-relations/news-events-and-filings/

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.  Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300998050.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group

