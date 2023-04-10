SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NFT kaufen - wie Sie in Non-Fungible Token investieren, Tipps und Tricks zum NFT-Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wie Experten die Daimler Truck-Aktie im März einstuften
Bison Erfahrungen: Der Krypto-Handelsplatz der Börse Stuttgart im Test
Nach Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen im Montagshandel letztendlich geteilt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Omnicom Group Aktie [Valor: 959048 / ISIN: US6819191064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2023 23:56:00

Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Omnicom Group
49.96 CHF -5.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301793659.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten