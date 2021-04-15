 Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 336-4440 (domestic) or (409) 207-6984 (international), along with access code 5410296. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

