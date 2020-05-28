|
28.05.2020 22:05:00
Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend
NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2020 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.
About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-301067258.html
SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.
