SMI 10'659 -1.1%  SPI 13'627 -1.1%  Dow 32'850 0.3%  DAX 13'885 -0.4%  Euro 0.9840 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'802 -0.2%  Gold 1'818 1.7%  Bitcoin 15'639 2.4%  Dollar 0.9262 0.0%  Öl 79.8 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ex-FTX-Chef Sam Bankman-Fried reumütig: Kryptobörse war nicht auf extreme Kurseinbrüche vorbereitet
Löschfreudiger Michael Burry ändert sein Twitter-Verhalten - wegen Elon Musk
Renditestark anlegen: Eine Einführung in Hebelprodukte, die besten Tipps
Schwieriges Jahr für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co: Das sind die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen im Jahr 2022
Nur Pandemieeffekt? Darum brechen die Cannabis-Verkäufe ein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

21.12.2022 01:19:00

Omnibus Package Includes Critical Support for American Families

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Congress included a historic reauthorization of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program (MIECHV), giving critical assistance to women and children in need. The bill, which doubles funding for the program over the next five years, has been included in an omnibus spending package expected to pass later this week. The Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022 reauthorizes (MIECHV) for five years, doubles the tribal set-aside, allows for the continuation of virtual home visiting and increases the federal investment.

PAT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parents as Teachers)

Parents as Teachers, the nation's largest practitioner of home visiting services, endorsed the strong, bipartisan bill, which memorializes the late Congresswoman Walorksi, a champion of the MIECHV program. Parents as Teachers is thrilled to see this landmark bill included in the year-end omnibus.  

"As the leader of an organization that reaches across the U.S., we regularly see how families benefit from home visiting, and the ways in which they need continued support," said Parents as Teachers President and Chief Executive Officer, Constance Gully. "This historic reauthorization will ensure more families will be able to receive critical home-visiting support that builds stronger family units and healthier children."

We deeply appreciate Congress, and especially the following legislators for working in a bipartisan manner for families in their states and across the country to ensure a strong future for families served by MIECHV.

  • Chairman Danny K. Davis (D-IL)
  • Acting Ranking Member Brad Wenstrup (R-OH)
  • Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA)
  • Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-TX)
  • Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR)
  • Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-ID)
  • Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)
  • Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

About Parents as Teachers

Parents as Teachers' internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 38 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. Parents as Teachers currently serves more than 220,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, five other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., is a non-profit organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Media Contact: peters@collaborativecommunications.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnibus-package-includes-critical-support-for-american-families-301707766.html

SOURCE Parents as Teachers

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Haben wir die Höchststände der Inflation bereits erreicht und kommen weitere Zinsschritte auf uns zu? Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.12.22 Rheinmetall zieht Munitionsauftrag
20.12.22 DAX Ausblick: Anleger auf der Hut wegen Bank of Japan
20.12.22 Marktüberblick: Bank of Japan schockt die Märkte
20.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
20.12.22 SMI vor schwachem Handelsauftakt
19.12.22 Der Blick in die Glaskugel
19.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching this week? 🛢️ 💶
19.12.22 Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'155.82 18.14 J8SSMU
Short 11'333.92 13.90 6SSMKU
Short 11'756.14 8.95 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'659.19 20.12.2022 17:31:33
Long 10'249.40 18.94 AOSSMU
Long 10'035.07 13.90 BASSMU
Long 9'599.45 8.88 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
Santhera-Aktie klettern nach Studie um 43 Prozent
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals springt am Dienstagvormittag hoch
Überraschende Zinspolitik-Straffung in Japan: US-Börsen schliessen etwas höher -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Aktienmärkte in Asien schliessen mit Abschlägen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter: CS muss in den USA wegen Mängeln neuen Abwicklungsplan vorlegen
Relief-Aktie schliesst mit Verlusten: Relief und NRx unterzeichnen endgültige Vergleichsvereinbarungen
Ausblick: FuelCell Energy vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Euro nach deutlichen Schwankungen knapp über 1,06 US-Dollar
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Dienstagnachmittag stärker
Idorsia-Aktie profitiert nicht: Idorsia reicht US-Zulassungsantrag für Blutdrucksenker Aprocitentan ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Überraschende Zinspolitik-Straffung in Japan: US-Börsen schliessen etwas höher -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Aktienmärkte in Asien schliessen mit Abschlägen

Der SMI konnte sich der schwachen Marktstimmung am Dienstag nicht entziehen. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fester. An den grössten Börsen in Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Bären.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.