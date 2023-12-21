Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'133 -0.1%  SPI 14'557 -0.2%  Dow 37'404 0.9%  DAX 16'687 -0.3%  Euro 0.9427 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'525 -0.2%  Gold 2'046 0.7%  Bitcoin 37'644 0.0%  Dollar 0.8562 -0.8%  Öl 79.4 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Sika41879292Idorsia36346343
Top News
El Salvadors grosse Bitcoin-Wette: Bitcoin-Staatsanleihen sollen 2024 kommen - Was das für den Anleihenmarkt bedeuten könnte
Citi-Experte hält Ölpreiseinbruch um 50 Prozent für möglich
TV-Persönlichkeit Jim Cramer traut KI-Titeln wie NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft weitere Kursaufschläge zu
Tesla-Konkurrent BYD expandiert: BYD bringt sein Seal-Modell in Mexiko auf den Markt
Binance mit grossen Schwierigkeiten auf den Philippinen: Börsenaufsicht droht mit Zugangsblockade
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

22.12.2023 00:30:00

OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Value Four, LLC

Transaction Expands Market Presence in Food Service Group Purchasing

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMNIA Partners, the nation's leading group purchasing organization, completed the acquisition of Value Four, LLC (Value 4) food service group purchasing operations. Value 4 is a leading company dedicated to outsourced purchasing and logistics for the food service industry.

OMNIA Partners (PRNewsfoto/OMNIA Partners)

As a result of the acquisition, Value 4 members will maintain the benefits provided through the Premier, Inc. partnership while gaining access to the robust portfolio of OMNIA Partners' indirect supply agreements. In addition, Value 4 members will be able to leverage other OMNIA Partners' services, such as spend analytics and reporting as well as the support of established subject matter experts.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President, and CEO of OMNIA Partners stated, "The acquisition of Value 4 advances our commitment to deliver extensive solutions to our members. We are dedicated to providing transformational benefit and value to the industry."

OMNIA Partners and Value 4 are working closely to facilitate a smooth transition for members as well as a seamless integration of operations.

OMNIA PARTNERS

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

www.omniapartners.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnia-partners-finalizes-purchase-of-value-four-llc-302021321.html

SOURCE OMNIA Partners

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.12.2023
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
21.12.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Notenbanken – Die Zinswende im Blick/Schweizer Industrie – Spannende Perspektiven
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
19.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'563.21 19.87 DRSSMU
Short 11'821.30 13.57 NMSSMU
Short 12'242.14 8.94 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'132.60 21.12.2023 17:30:23
Long 10'628.07 18.24 SSQMTU
Long 10'427.05 13.82 SSOMSU
Long 9'986.89 8.97 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Swisscom-Aktie unter Druck: Swisscom könnte Anfang nächstes Jahr für Vodafone Italia bieten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen schlussendlich Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Lohnt sich endlich wieder ein Investment in Nebenwerte? Bellevue-Analystin sieht "Trendwende" bei Small- und Midcaps
DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Sanofi-Aktie schwächer: Sanofi stoppt Entwicklung von Medikamentenkandidaten Tusamitamab Ravtansine
Dollar verliert zu Euro und Franken - Das sind die Gründe
Binance mit grossen Schwierigkeiten auf den Philippinen: Börsenaufsicht droht mit Zugangsblockade

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit