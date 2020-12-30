SMI 10’733 0.5%  SPI 13’360 0.3%  Dow 30’521 0.6%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0857 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’574 -0.2%  Gold 1’884 0.3%  Bitcoin 24’747 2.3%  Dollar 0.8835 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 0.1% 
Omnia Medical Announces the Addition of Jennifer Martin for New Division

MORGANTOWN, W.Va, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Medical, one of the fastest growing spine organizations in the United States, today announced the addition of Jennifer Martin and Dan Rogers to the Omnia Medical team. The new team members will be crucial in the expansion of Omnia Medical and the launch of a new division created for the sole focus of helping Pain Management Specialists provide leading edge care to patients with debilitating pain due to Sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction.

Jennifer Martin, President of the new Interventional Pain Therapies division, brings over 15 years of experience in product training and market development. Most recently she served as Senior Director of Customer Engagement at Boston Scientific. Prior to her time at Boston Scientific, she served as CEO of Next Level Interactive, Sr. Director of Field and Physician Development at St. Jude Medical and Vice President of Global Sales Training at KCI Medical.

Ms. Martin will be working closely with Dan Rogers as he joins Omnia Medical as the Vice President of Sales for the new division. He most recently served as Regional Sales Director at Boston Scientific and Vertiflex. With more than a decade of experience, Dan Rogers will join Thomas Batton and Sean Herd in working closely with Ms. Martin to grow and further advance technologies within the Interventional Pain Therapies division. 

"I am incredibly excited to join Omnia Medical. The Company has a unique opportunity to accelerate an already impressive growth trajectory and become the posterior SI joint fusion system of choice for interventional pain management physicians and spine surgeons. I look forward to working with our Omnia Medical team and applying my experience and deep understanding of market development and growth for medical device companies." – Jennifer Martin, President of Omnia Medical's Interventional Pain Therapies division.

This new division will provide a strong collaboration between Spine Surgeons and Pain Management Specialists when diagnosing accurate patient pathology as spine related or SI joint dysfunction. This collaboration will further provide an opportunity for Pain Management Specialists to integrate SI joint fusion technologies in their treatment algorithm for patients.

The launch of the new division comes at a critical time when providers are increasingly focused on delivering a more comprehensive range of therapies. Omnia Medical is combining its research and development expertise with manufacturing experience to provide minimally invasive solutions tailored specifically to Pain Management Specialists.

About Omnia Medical 

Top engineers and industry professionals have come together to form Omnia Medical, an orthopedic implant company located in Morgantown, WV. Omnia Medical's mission is to develop novel products that reduce operative time through safe and reproducible instrumentation, while achieving superior surgical outcomes. Ongoing surgeon collaboration helps the company achieve this mission, which ultimately leads to critical cost savings for hospital partners and ultimately the patients.

Media Contact:

MedTech Momentum

Guillaume Viallaneix
guillaume@medtechmomentum.com
(407) 960-2994

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnia-medical-announces-the-addition-of-jennifer-martin-for-new-division-301199361.html

SOURCE Omnia Medical

