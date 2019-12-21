OMNI Systems Attains Esteemed BRC/GFSI Certification

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OMNI Systems is pleased to announce that it has attained Brand Reputation Through Compliance Global Standards (BRC) certification for packaging and packaging materials. BRC certification, in turn, complies with guidelines established by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). GFSI is the universal gold standard of recognition to specific food safety audits, signifying that the certification holder operates with a structured, comprehensive and effective food safety program.

BRC certification is a product and process certification standard which verifies compliance to industry best practices. It focuses on quality and functional aspects of packaging which complement the established requirements of food packaging plants. Essentially, BRC certification validates that OMNI Systems' packaging labels for food are safe and effective for use on food-grade packaging.

OMNI Systems' BRC certification under GFSI guidelines was issued by AIB International, a world-renowned third-party testing organization which conducted an extensive on-site audit against standard requirements. AIB International audits and facility inspections are conducted at food processing and manufacturing sites around the world.

"This globally recognized BRC/GFSI certification validates that our labels used for food packaging applications are of the highest quality, which, in turn, ensures safety and enables consistently accurate barcode screening from warehouses to store shelves," said Andrew Macek, President of OMNI Systems. "We've become the nation's fastest-growing label converter by focusing on what customers want and need most. For food industry companies, BRC certification under GFSI guidelines underscores our ability to help them ensure product safety, regulatory compliance and proper handling."

About OMNI Systems

Founded in 1989, with headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, OMNI Systems is the largest privately owned label converter in the U.S. In fact, OMNI Systems is the largest consumer of thermal media from the nation's leading raw material supplier. This purchasing power allows us to procure the highest quality raw material components at the lowest prices. When combined with our modern manufacturing and distribution centers operating 24 hours per day, and our debt-free/financially strong infrastructure (D&B 12AA), you have the OMNI difference: "The Highest Quality Products at the Lowest Prices."

OMNI Systems continues to receive national recognition for growth and financial excellence. In 2018, we were recognized for a fifth time as one of the nation's fastest growing label converters by Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 List. Today, leading Fortune 500 companies rely on OMNI Systems for their thermal media label requirements. Visit omnisystem.com or call 800-252-2533 for more information.

