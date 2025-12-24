Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 68’816 0.0%  Dollar 0.7884 0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018
Top News
Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi plant Übernahme für Milliarden-US-Dollar-Betrag
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Warum der Dollar zu Franken und Euro etwas zulegt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
BP-Aktie: BP trennt sich von Castrol-Mehrheit
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Omeros Aktie 3684235 / US6821431029

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 18:04:43

OMER Surges 81% On FDA Approval Of Yartemlea For Transplant-Related TA-TMA

Omeros
7.31 CHF -6.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Omeros Corporation (OMER) jumped 81.14%, closing at $15.85, up $7.10, after the U.S. FDA approved Yartemlea (narsoplimab-wuug) for the treatment of transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), a serious complication of stem cell transplants.

The stock opened near $12.10, reached an intraday high of around $16.50, and saw a low of nearly $11.95, compared to its previous close of $8.75. OMER trades on the NasdaqGS.

The FDA decision makes Yartemlea the first and only approved therapy for TA-TMA in adults and children aged two years and older. The drug, which selectively inhibits the MASP-2 enzyme involved in the lectin pathway of complement, offers a new treatment option for a rare, often fatal condition with limited prior therapy options. The approval follows clinical data showing meaningful survival improvements in patients treated with the therapy.

Trading volume was reflecting strong investor interest following the regulatory milestone. OMER's 52-week range recently spanned lower levels, with the sharp rally driven by expanded commercial prospects tied to Yartemlea's approval and anticipated market launch in early 2026.