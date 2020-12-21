O'Melveny to Add Six New Partners in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Melveny announced today that it has elected six lawyers across multiple practice areas to its 2021 partner class: Justine Daniels (Los Angeles), Brad Garcia (Washington, DC), Noah Kornblith (San Francisco), Stephen McIntyre (Los Angeles), Brittany Rogers (Los Angeles), and Jonathan Schneller (Los Angeles).

"We are proud to welcome these outstanding lawyers into the partnership," said Bradley J. Butwin, chair of O'Melveny. "They are dynamic leaders and role models who represent the best of our firm. Together, they will ensure that O'Melveny provides our clients with superior lawyering—today and well into the future."

Three of the six members of O'Melveny's 2021 partner class are women or people of color, making it the sixth straight year that the incoming class is at least 50 percent diverse. A ll six have spent all or most of their careers with the firm. Since 2015, two-thirds of O'Melveny's promoted partners have been women, people of color, or LGBTQ.

Justine Daniels

A multi-talented litigator, Justine Daniels has a broad range of professional experience that includes leading cases in the areas of soft IP, personal injury, and contract disputes. She is a member of the O'Melveny team advising a leading pharmaceutical and consumer products company in nationwide litigation over prescription opioid medications. Daniels has also represented leaders in the aerospace and defense, real estate, technology, and financial services sectors. An active pro bono lawyer, she has secured victories in two civil rights actions on behalf of inmates, and for more than 20 years, she has championed urban debate programs for underserved students. Daniels received her law degree from New York University, where she was a Dean's Scholar and a Derrick Bell Fellow in the area of Constitutional Law.

Brad Garcia

An accomplished appellate lawyer, Brad Garcia has argued multiple federal appeals and has amassed an extraordinary record of success. O'Melveny clients are 31-4 in appeals for which Garcia has been a principal drafter of the briefs, and 8-1 in appeals he has argued. He has also led law-and-motions teams in trial matters, briefing and arguing multiple dispositive motions in trial courts. A former Supreme Court law clerk for Justice Elena Kagan, he has an active pro bono practice, which ranges from Supreme Court cases to appointed appellate representations of individual criminal defendants. Garcia graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Noah Kornblith

Noah Kornblith is a seasoned business advisor who leads private M&A, public M&A, private equity leveraged buyouts, unsolicited bids, and shareholder activism work in a range of industries. He also counsels clients on federal securities laws compliance, corporate governance matters, anti-takeover measures, and venture capital investments. Kornblith's experience spans various sectors, including technology, health care, and life sciences. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, where he was a member of the Thurston Society and served as Editor of the Hastings International and Comparative Law Review.

Stephen McIntyre

Recognized by Global Competition Review in 2018 as one of "a new generation of lawyers doing partner-level work," Stephen McIntyre has played a leading role in many of the firm's biggest antitrust victories in recent years, including for clients in the pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and entertainment industries. An expert in life sciences and class action antitrust litigation, McIntyre was a driving force behind the winning summary judgment briefs in In re Optical Disk Drives, a major cartel case in which class plaintiffs sought $3 billion in treble damages. An author of numerous publications and a leader within the California antitrust bar, McIntyre also maintains an active pro bono practice representing refugees and asylum seekers. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, he graduated from Duke University with both a juris doctor and a master's in East Asian Studies.

Brittany Rogers

A trusted advisor to Fortune 500 in-house counsel and executives, Brittany Rogers is a member of O'Melveny's securities litigation practice. She advises on all aspects of securities litigation, from fraud and derivative cases in federal and state courts to M&A litigation and board-level investigations. In addition to representing clients in state and federal courts—at the trial level and on appeal—Rogers also advises companies, boards, and special committees in government and internal investigations. In her pro bono practice, she focuses on high-impact cases that address pressing social issues. Rogers received her law degree from Harvard Law School, cum laude.

Jonathan Schneller

A gifted strategist and advocate who has been instrumental to the success of O'Melveny teams nationwide, Jonathan Schneller is currently coordinating legal and appellate strategy in courts across the country for a major multi-jurisdiction mass tort case. He has also authored winning trial and appellate briefs for O'Melveny clients in class-action, insurance, and employment disputes. Earlier in his career, he served as an appellate advocate in the Federal Public Defender's office, where he argued eight Ninth Circuit appeals, repeatedly securing reversals of convictions and sentences for his clients. A former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, Schneller received his law degree summa cum laude from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

