10.09.2020 13:11:00

Omega Reports Enormous Interest in New Host Agency Program

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega World Travel reported large numbers of inquiries for its new host agency program. The program offers a full suite of technology and services to support agencies of any size, including independent travel advisors.

The intent of the program is to support agents and agencies that have been significantly impacted by the COVID crisis. "We are seeing a large interest from advisors and agencies that have depleted their staff and are struggling to continue running their business. The strongest interest is targeted towards our technology tools and 24/7 support desk services," said Gloria Bohan, CEO and owner of Omega World Travel, Cruise.com and Travtech.

The fully customizable program was recently launched in August. Advisors are able to choose from the most basic needs of transacting a booking to a full-service support network available 24/7. At a starting price of $99 per month for a small business, the program can be scaled up to work for any business model and budget.

If you are an agency owner or advisor in need of a network that can support you with a full range of services, call 1-888-497-9171 or visit Omega Travel.

Omega World Travel is one of the world's largest woman-owned travel businesses. Since 1972, Omega World Travel has provided travel services to businesses and consumers around the world. With the power of a family of travel brands such as Cruise.com and TravTech, an industry-leading software company, Omega World Travel continues to assist organizations and their employees to safely navigate the globe.

Omega World Travel is a woman-owned, diversity supplier, and one of the largest travel management companies in the US. With worldwide headquarters in Fairfax, VA, Omega serves corporate, government, meeting, and leisure clients throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises on the Internet, and TravTech, a software development company and Omega Meetings and Conference services.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omega-reports-enormous-interest-in-new-host-agency-program-301127070.html

SOURCE Omega World Travel

