06.10.2020 23:00:00

Omar Ishrak to Retire as Medtronic Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Geoff Martha to Succeed Ishrak as Chairman of the Board, Effective December 11, 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Omar Ishrak has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in December and will retire as Executive Chairman and Chairman of its Board of Directors effective December 11, 2020.

Today's announcement is the final phase of the Medtronic Board of Directors' planned CEO succession process. Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chief Executive Officer, will succeed Ishrak as Chairman of the Board. Martha has served on the Board since November 2019 and has been CEO since April 2020.

Ishrak has served as Chairman of the Board since joining Medtronic as CEO in June 2011. He retired as CEO in April 2020, and stayed on as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"I am excited about the future of the company, and I am certain that under Geoff's leadership and the collective guidance of the Board of Directors, Medtronic will reach new heights," said Ishrak. "The Medtronic Mission provides the company with a true and genuine sense of purpose, which the leadership of the company has followed diligently for over 60 years. I know that continued adherence to the guiding principles embodied in the six tenets of the Mission will ensure long-term success."

"I feel truly honored to be part of a long legacy of strong and inspiring leaders at Medtronic, and thank Omar and the entire Board for their vote of confidence in appointing me the next Chairman of the Board," said Martha. "For the last nine years, Omar has guided us, championed and operationalized our Mission, and re-established our leadership role in medical technology around the world. I am forever grateful for his ongoing counsel, friendship, and support. We wish Omar all the best as he continues to pursue his personal passions and continued success advancing healthcare and technology innovation via the many other organizations he serves."

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

 

Medtronic plc (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omar-ishrak-to-retire-as-medtronic-executive-chairman-and-chairman-of-the-board-geoff-martha-to-succeed-ishrak-as-chairman-of-the-board-effective-december-11-2020-301147118.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.77
1.89 %
CS Group 9.63
1.60 %
LafargeHolcim 42.69
1.38 %
The Swatch Grp 218.90
1.34 %
Swiss Re 70.82
1.11 %
SGS 2’449.00
-1.17 %
Novartis 79.66
-1.29 %
Nestle 108.18
-1.48 %
Lonza Grp 561.00
-2.09 %
Givaudan 3’981.00
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:52
Vontobel: Impfstoff Hoffnungsträger: Wer ist der «One Star»?
13:03
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
10:00
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
07:53
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06:10
Daily Markets: S&P500 – CoT-Report warnt / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
Avaloq wird von japanischer NEC übernommen - Temenos-Aktie schwächer
Senkung der Batteriekosten: Tesla will selbst nach Lithium graben
Dufry arbeitet in China mit Alibaba zusammen - Dufry-Aktie schiesst knapp 20% nach oben
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Trump-Entscheidung tief im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag im Minus. Der DAX konnte Gewinne verbuchen. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street dominierten die Verkäufer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB