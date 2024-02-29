Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 0.4%  SPI 14’878 0.2%  Dow 38’949 -0.1%  DAX 17’654 0.3%  Euro 0.9535 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’873 -0.2%  Gold 2’043 0.4%  Bitcoin 55’280 0.6%  Dollar 0.8801 0.1%  Öl 83.7 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842ams24924656Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
So viel Vermögen ist nötig, um zu den reichsten 1 Prozent der Schweiz zu gehören
Airbnb-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: EU-Parlament treibt Pläne für mehr Transparenz bei Airbnb und Co. voran
Snowflake-Aktie dramatisch unter Druck: Snowflake enttäuscht mit Ausblick für Produktumsatz
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: S&P bestätigt Kreditrating für Zurich Insurance auf "AA" und Ausblick "stabil"
Equal Weight von Barclays Capital für BASF-Aktie
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Oma Savings Bank Aktie [Valor: 44940161 / ISIN: FI4000306733]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 14:31:00

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors confirmed the payments for the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023

finanzen.net zero Oma Savings Bank-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Oma Savings Bank
21.80 EUR 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 15.31 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE


Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors confirmed the payments for the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or the Company) Board of Directors has confirmed 218,293 shares for payment of the share-based incentive scheme 2022–2023, including the amount to be paid in cash. The share rewards will be paid in six installments within five years.

The share-based incentive scheme 2022–2023 had one two-year earning period. The target group of the scheme included 29 key persons, including the Company's CEO and members of the Management Team.

The remuneration of the scheme was based on comparable cost-income ratio, the quality of the credit portfolio, and customer and employee satisfaction.

The CEO of the Company and a member of the Management Team must hold at least 50 percent of the net shares paid under the scheme until the value of the CEO's share ownership in the Company is equal to the value of his gross annual salary and, accordingly, the shareholding of a member of the Management team in the Company is equal to half the value of his/her annual gross salary. This amount of shares shall be held for as long as the CEO's term of office or membership of the Management Team continues.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oma Savings Bank Plc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
10:00 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
09:53 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
08:59 SMI in Lauerstellung
08:00 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 60.000 Dollar – Coinbase Aktie gefragt
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.72 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.95 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.87 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’458.93 29.02.2024 14:30:40
Long 10’954.81 19.39 SSRM2U
Long 10’680.15 13.30 SSQMJU
Long 10’251.91 8.90 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 40 % ein
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um über 80 Prozent ein: ObsEva stellt Geschäftsbetrieb ein
Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug: Bitcoin überwindet 58'000-Dollar-Marke
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit