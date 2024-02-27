|
27.02.2024 09:00:00
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Jarmo Salmi
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 FEBRUARY 2024 10.00 A.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION
Person subject to the notification requirements:
Name: Jarmo Salmi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member
Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 53582/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-02-26
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 475 Unit price: 21.80 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 475 Volume weighted average price: 21.80 EUR
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Further enquiries:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi
OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.
