Oma Savings Bank Aktie [Valor: 44940161 / ISIN: FI4000306733]
19.06.2023 14:00:00

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki

Oma Savings Bank
19.72 EUR 0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 JUNE 2023 15.00 P.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s TransactionsAila Hemminki

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Aila Hemminki
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20230619133751_2
Transaction date: 2023-06-15
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 112 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(5): Volume: 72 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 24 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(10): Volume: 179 Unit price: 19.42 EUR
(11): Volume: 193 Unit price: 19.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 710 Volume weighted average price: 19.42 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 665 92

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


