OM1 Artifical Intelligence (AI) Shared Decision Aid Demonstrates Significant Improvement In Decision Quality And Surgical Outcomes For Knee Osteoarthritis

OM1, a leading real-world data (RWD), health outcomes and technology company, today announced the publication of clinical trial results in JAMA Network Open demonstrating its tool, OM1™ Joint Insights, positively impacts decision quality, shared decision making, patient experience, and functional outcomes in adults with knee osteoarthritis (OA).

AI SHARED DECISION AID DEMONSTRATES IMPROVEMENT IN DECISION QUALITY AND SURGICAL OUTCOMES FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

In the U.S., more than 30 million adults live with painful, immobilizing joint pain due to osteoarthritis, and more than one million total knee (TKR) and hip replacement (THR) surgeries are performed yearly. The treatment of musculoskeletal conditions in general, and osteoarthritis in particular, is characterized by a high health resource burden and substantial variability in choice of treatment and outcomes. TKR and THR procedures are primarily performed for pain relief and increased mobility.

The randomized clinical trial (RCT) examined the impact of the OM1 Joint Insights tool, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision aid, including patient education, preference assessment, and personalized predictions of clinical outcomes compared to education only on decision quality, patient satisfaction, and functional outcomes among individuals with knee OA considering total knee replacement (TKR).

Leveraging predictive models based on hundreds of thousands of past joint replacement surgeries, the OM1 Joint Insights tool generates personalized predictions of patients' likelihood of benefit and risk of serious complications from TKR. Joint Insights can also provide patients with education about knee OA and treatment options, test patient comfort with making a decision about surgery, and simulate benefit under different conditions.

"Advances in applying AI technologies to robust clinical data are enabling rapid advancement in generating personalized outcomes information," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO of OM1. "This tool complements and augments the physician-patient decision-making process, giving a more quantitative, personalized picture of how each patient might respond to each possible treatment."

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is a health outcomes, data, and technology company using big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real-world evidence platforms, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at OM1.com.

