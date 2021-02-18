SMI 10’735 -0.7%  SPI 13’395 -0.7%  Dow 31’476 -0.4%  DAX 13’887 -0.2%  Euro 1.0833 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’681 -0.5%  Gold 1’776 0.0%  Bitcoin 46’744 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8964 -0.2%  Öl 63.8 -1.6% 
18.02.2021 19:28:00

OM1 Artifical Intelligence (AI) Shared Decision Aid Demonstrates Significant Improvement In Decision Quality And Surgical Outcomes For Knee Osteoarthritis

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OM1, a leading real-world data (RWD), health outcomes and technology company, today announced the publication of clinical trial results in JAMA Network Open demonstrating its tool, OM1™ Joint Insights, positively impacts decision quality, shared decision making, patient experience, and functional outcomes in adults with knee osteoarthritis (OA).

OM1

AI SHARED DECISION AID DEMONSTRATES IMPROVEMENT IN DECISION QUALITY AND SURGICAL OUTCOMES FOR KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

In the U.S., more than 30 million adults live with painful, immobilizing joint pain due to osteoarthritis, and more than one million total knee (TKR) and hip replacement (THR) surgeries are performed yearly. The treatment of musculoskeletal conditions in general, and osteoarthritis in particular, is characterized by a high health resource burden and substantial variability in choice of treatment and outcomes. TKR and THR procedures are primarily performed for pain relief and increased mobility.

The randomized clinical trial (RCT) examined the impact of the OM1 Joint Insights tool, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision aid, including patient education, preference assessment, and personalized predictions of clinical outcomes compared to education only on decision quality, patient satisfaction, and functional outcomes among individuals with knee OA considering total knee replacement (TKR).

Leveraging predictive models based on hundreds of thousands of past joint replacement surgeries, the OM1 Joint Insights tool generates personalized predictions of patients' likelihood of benefit and risk of serious complications from TKR. Joint Insights can also provide patients with education about knee OA and treatment options, test patient comfort with making a decision about surgery, and simulate benefit under different conditions.

"Advances in applying AI technologies to robust clinical data are enabling rapid advancement in generating personalized outcomes information," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO of OM1. "This tool complements and augments the physician-patient decision-making process, giving a more quantitative, personalized picture of how each patient might respond to each possible treatment."

For more information, visit www.om1.com.

Contact

Renee Hurley
Head of Marketing, OM1
617-620-9571
rhurley@om1.com

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is a health outcomes, data, and technology company using big clinical data and AI to better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. OM1's real-world evidence platforms, clinical registries and AI technologies enable clients to accelerate research, measure and benchmark health outcomes and to personalize patient care. Learn more at OM1.com.

AI Shared Decision Making Tool

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/om1-artifical-intelligence-ai-shared-decision-aid-demonstrates-significant-improvement-in-decision-quality-and-surgical-outcomes-for-knee-osteoarthritis-301231185.html

SOURCE OM1

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

ABB 26.42
0.61 %
Givaudan 3’574.00
0.34 %
The Swatch Grp 263.50
-0.15 %
Geberit 550.00
-0.33 %
Lonza Grp 607.40
-0.33 %
Nestle 99.24
-1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.00
-1.14 %
Alcon 64.16
-1.29 %
UBS Group 13.75
-1.65 %
CS Group 12.29
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
09:43
Weekly-Hits: 5G – Mit Highspeed in die Zukunft / Delivery Hero – Ein Held kommt selten allein
09:23
Vontobel: derimail - Double Coupon BRC auf BioNTech & Moderna
08:25
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Schweizer Börse
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

16:30
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
13:41
Schroders: Drei entscheidende Elemente beim nachhaltigen Investieren
12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlés Kassen klingelten 2020 - Nespresso und Gesundheitsprodukte gewinnen an Gewicht
Verizon- und Chevron-Aktien legen zu: Warren Buffett steigt gross bei Verizon und Chevron ein - Apple reduziert
Der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Ein- und Ausstieg am Aktienmarkt - Gutes Timing ist gefragt
Dow Jones mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse schreibt im vierten Quartal weniger Verlust als erwartet
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Von diesen Aktien trennt sich Buffett im vierten Quartal 2020
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten
Nestlé verkauft Wassergeschäft in Nordamerika - Aktie stabil
Schweizer Ökonomen empfehlen der SNB mehr Inflation
SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte letztlich auch ein kleines Minus. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit