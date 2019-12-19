Olympus Buys Superior Complex

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heniff Transportation Systems (Heniff), a portfolio company of Stamford, CT-based private equity firm Olympus Partners (Olympus), has acquired liquid and dry bulk transportation services provider Superior Bulk Logistics (SBL). Founded in 1940, SBL operates two transportation companies: Superior Carriers, Inc., engaged in liquid and dry bulk distribution for international chemical manufacturers; and Carry Transit, Inc., which provides logistics solutions for food product companies. In November 2019, Olympus recapitalized Heniff Transportation Systems (Heniff), a leading bulk liquid transport company with specialized intermodal expertise.

Bob Heniff, CEO of Heniff, said, "We are constantly seeking ways to improve our customer service capabilities. This transaction is a perfect example of how we will continue to invest in the business to ensure we have the resources to become strategic partners with our customers."

Wes Stone, Chief Executive Office of Superior, added, "Today we have taken two high performing carriers and have created a true market leader. We will continue to seek opportunities to extend our customer service capabilities by expanding into new geographies, new service lines and by continuing to invest in our fleet assets and operating platforms."

Dave Cardenas, Partner at Olympus Partners, stated, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with the SBL and Heniff teams. The combination will create an industry leader with significant additional growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting the organization as it continues to expand."

The Olympus team included Dave Cardenas, Griffin Barstis, Bryson Bono, and Jordan Gershman. Olympus was represented by Benjamin Clinger, Matt Goulding, and Travis Distaso from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

