10.02.2020 03:00:00

Olymp Trade Has Now Introduced MetaTrader 4

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaTrader 4 is one of the most popular platforms for trading, which has been a successful software investment solution for CFD and Forex markets for more than 10 years.

In 2019, Olymp Trade announced the upcoming support for MetaTrader 4. The company's customers have now got access to more than 70 assets and up to 1:400 leverage.

When creating an Olymp Trade MT4 trading account, users can choose the service rate that suits them best.  There are two types of trading accounts available:

  • Standard — no commission for opening a position
  • ECN — really narrow spread

A SWAP free option is yet another benefit provided by Olymp Trade. The classic Swap was replaced by a fixed commission. Customers can enable this option free of charge when creating a new account.

MetaTrader 4 gives traders plenty of useful services and tools: 

  • Ability to use trading advisors
  • A large selection of tools for market analysis
  • Economic news in online mode
  • Cross-platform functions: trade using a desktop terminal, smartphone or a web version of the program

Customers can also create an unlimited number of live and demo accounts on the company website, edit passwords and set the leverage.

The broker's experts regularly provide free training on how to use the MT4 functionality and market analysis successfully. Information on MetaTrader 4 is also available on the company's official blog.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087172/Olymp_Trade_MT4.jpg

 

 

SOURCE Olymp Trade

