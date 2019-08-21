|
21.08.2019 08:00:00
Olvi Plc: Notification of Manager’s Transactions
OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 AUG 2019 AT 9.00 am
OLVI PLC: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name Multanen, Lauri
Position: Member of Executive team
Issuer
Name: Olvi plc
LEI: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437003NX7WWVRT6AJ55_20190820150717_2
Transaction details
Transaction date: 19.8.2019
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009900401
Volume: 750 Unit price: 37.05000 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 750 Average price: 37.05000 EUR
OLVI PLC
Lasse Aho
Managing Director
More information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director
Phone +358 290 00 1050
www.olvi.fi
