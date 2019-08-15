Olshan is Hiring: Local Career Fair Offers Immediate Family-Friendly Job Opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, August 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olshan Foundation Solutions, a premier foundation repair company since 1933, is hiring. On Saturday, August 17, Olshan is inviting interested job seekers to bring their family along to enjoy free food, drinks, and games while they meet the Olshan team and learn about immediate job opportunities. The fair is open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Olshan Foundation Repair office located at 1720 S East Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78220.

"We have an amazing culture of teamwork here at Olshan," says Rich Bond, Olshan's General Manager. "Being a family-oriented team, we work together to teach, support, and inspire one another on the job and at home. We're dedicated to the growth and job satisfaction of all our employees. We know that when we make a positive difference in the lives of our employees, they will be inspired to do the same for our customers."

Olshan hires people from all backgrounds and provides training and mentorship programs regardless of their industry experience level.

"We've built our reputation on honesty, integrity, quality craftsmanship, and superior customer experiences," says Olshan's Mike DeShazer. "If you're the kind of person who takes pride in doing great work and delivering a great customer experience, you're going to do well with Olshan. You can learn a lot and move up quickly on our team."

Jobs at Olshan can lead to career growth opportunities, including the chance to move from entry level jobs to eventual leadership roles in the company. For some long-term employees, working at Olshan has become a generational thing. Several of Olshan's current team members have family members working at the company, and they take pride in the fun, cooperative atmosphere they create for each other.

Job seekers can apply for positions at the fair, and Olshan will be hiring on the spot for some urgent openings. To get more information, go directly to their event registration page by visiting olshanjobs.com.

About Olshan

Olshan Foundation Solutions is one of the oldest, largest and most respected foundation repair companies in the USA. Since 1933, we have been committed to helping homeowners live better. Olshan provides a complete range of dependable foundation repair services. Endorsed by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, Olshan has an A+ BBB rating, and is an authorized dealer of the patented Cable Lock ST Plus foundation repair system.

