Olive Oils Provide Extra Health to the Diet of Athletes, Points Out Olive Oils from Spain

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August is doomed to be a carnival month for sports enthusiasts. China will usher in the 11th National Fitness Day, and a variety of sports activities will be launched across the country. When focusing on these sports events, the daily training and diet of professional athletes have also become a hot topic.

For professional athletes, the proper intake of healthy fats is especially important, which helps to protect their organs and sustain normal biochemical functions and feel less hungry. One of the best sources of healthy fats is olive oil. It provides natural antioxidants, in the form of polyphenols and vitamin E, substances especially suitable for athletes, since they help reduce the damage that free radicals can generate during intense physical activities in which It consumes a lot of oxygen.

According to Sport Nutrition: Nutrition Guidelines for Athletes to Perform Better and Recover Faster, written by Professor Asker Jeukendrup, British sports nutritionist and exercise physiologist: "When athletes are choosing fats or foods that containing fats, it is very important to consider fat-soluble vitamins and essential fatty acids as well as understand their effects on disease and inflammation, and olive oil is a very good choice." The same viewpoint has been recognized by many well-known athletes. Rafael Nadal, the renowned tennis player from Spain, has repeatedly stated his predilection for a diet based on olive oil, an ingredient rich in vitamins and other nutrients, so it is very suitable for building a strong physique.

Europe is the biggest power in the world in olive oil production. And Spain is the largest olive oil producer and exporter. The quality of Olive Oils from Spain is excellent which is favored by the consumers all over the world. Besides, Spain has the largest olive grove with 2.5 million hectares and more than 340 million olive trees, which is equivalent to the largest humanized forest on Earth. At present, most of the olive oil brands available on the Chinese market are imported from Spain. Spain led the sales in that market between January and March, with 10,141 tons, 88.40% of the total. The sales of olive oils from Spain have been increasing 85.42% in volume, exceeding in these three months the 240 million yuans.

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain in collaboration with the European Union launched a three-year promotional campaign of Olive Oil World Tour which is committed to promoting the health benefits of olive oil and the European healthy lifestyle around the world. Since then, Olive Oils from Spain has successfully brought the unique culture and innumerable applications of olive oil to Chinese consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954673/Olive_Oils_from_Spain.jpg