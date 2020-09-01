01.09.2020 13:47:00

Olive Diagnostics exits Stealth Mode; delivers world's first consumer-use, hands-free, urinalysis solution

World's only working prototype attaches easily to any toilet, instantly providing complete diagnostics, health assessments and early detection of 20+ diseases.

MENLO PARK, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Diagnostics, a digital healthcare and diagnostic solutions provider, transforms in-home urinalysis with the world's only functional, hands-free, non-invasive prototype: K2. K2 mounts to any toilet, detecting urine's molecular composition, generating secure, personalized diagnostic data, directly linked via mobile app.

Pee pays off!

K2 transforms an everyday activity into a personalized, convenient, tech-savvy healthcare tool; a golden opportunity for investors during upcoming Series A funding.

Typically, people relieve themselves 5-7 times everyday. It's often their first and last activity. Checking their own health, identifying potential problems, making responsive lifestyle changes and seeking appropriate care will undoubtedly be most relieving of all.

"Urine is central to medicinal, health monitoring. Current solutions are cumbersome, limiting tracking analysis or medical history," said Dr. Joseph Rosenblum, medical director, Maccabi Entrepreneurship. "People want convenient, at-home healthcare solutions, passive diagnostic tools, disease prevention, early detection, and accurate intervention, especially with rising healthcare costs and COVID."

Traditional cup-paper-dipstick 'solutions' are cumbersome, unsanitary, inaccurate and slow.  K2's HIPPA-GDPR-compliant data produces accurate diagnostics for immediate conditions and long term trends, before users can even flush.

With initial funding secured and the prototype complete, it's time for beta testing and additional funding. K2's marketplace: massive (toilet owners), demographic: broad (every human), and technology: incredible (think 'Minority Report' for diseases).

K2 combines spectroscopy with powerful AI-based analytics, detecting many health inhibitors and life-threatening agents; red blood cells, protein (common in pregnancy preeclampsia), electrolytes (disbalance), Ketone, Glucose, Creatinine and bacteria (UTI's); alerting users to pre-symptomatic issues, sometimes weeks in advance.

"The science behind K2 is astounding; instant molecular detection, with a moving urine stream. It's cloud-based, to constantly expand its list of detectable health alerts, user benefits and investment value," said Guy Goldman, Olive's CEO, Cofounder. "We're excited for the next growth phase… active production and, ultimately, into households and clinics worldwide!"

This investment opportunity is flowing with potential.

Olive Diagnostics' initial funding comes from Cleveland Clinic, Amgen, Israeli Innovation Authority, eHealth Ventures and private European-American investors.

 

website: www.olivek2.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246675/Olive_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

 

