Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'987 0.8%  SPI 14'164 0.8%  Dow 32'099 -0.6%  DAX 13'122 1.8%  Euro 0.9737 0.6%  EStoxx50 3'619 1.4%  Gold 1'732 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'807 0.9%  Dollar 0.9707 0.3%  Öl 101.3 -3.6% 
0 CHF Kommission

Olink Aktie [Valor: 110444204 / ISIN: US6807101000]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2022 14:00:00

Olink to participate in September investor conferences

Olink
15.07 USD -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference
    Wednesday, September 7th at 6:30 am ET
  • Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference
    Monday, September 12th at 11:40 am ET
  • Nordea Life Science Tools Day
    Wednesday, September 21st at 9:30 am ET

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the "Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/news-events/events.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

IR contact
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Mobile: +1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com  

Media contact
Andrea Prander
Corporate Communications Manager
Mobile: +46 768 775 275
andrea.prander@olink.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Olink Holding AB (publ) (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Olink Holding AB (publ) (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 Marktüberblick: Porsche-Aktie gesucht
08:36 Powell-Rede hallt nach
08:25 MarketFlow Live - Stocks drop☔ To Watch: EURUSD, Bitcoin 🔍 Jobs 👷 Earnings: Best Buy 🔒
07:20 US-Justiz bereitet Kartellklage gegen Apple vor
06:14 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 4’000 Punkte im Blick / Apple – Rücksetzer an den GD200
26.08.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia, Logitech
26.08.22 DAX Ausblick – Das große Warten auf Jerome Powell
25.08.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sika AG
25.08.22 Ist die Kryptoblase geplatzt? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'434.34 19.30 WSSMBU
Short 11'686.66 13.33 TSSMOU
Short 12'201.22 8.18 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'986.16 30.08.2022 13:56:04
Long 10'225.60 12.09 OSSMLU
Long 9'742.85 7.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Powell-Rede und EZB sorgen für Verunsicherung: Wall Street beendet Handel leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Höhepunkt der US-Inflation überschritten: Jim Cramer sieht "das Nirwana für viele verschiedene Aktien"
Syngenta-Aktie: Syngenta Group steigert in der ersten Jahreshälfte Umsatz und Gewinn
So hat Starinvestor Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2022 investiert
Darum fällt der Euro knapp unter Dollar-Parität - Franken verliert zum Euro deutlich
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: SMI verbucht Gewinne -- DAX weit im Plus - wieder über 13'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Novartis-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Novartis erhält für Leukämie-Mittel Scemblix Zulassung für die europäische Union
Diese Auswirkungen könnte der Ethereum-Merge auf den NFT-Markt haben
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie leichter: Kühne+Nagel verstärkt sich mit Migros-Personalchefin
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Im zweiten Quartal mehr Apple-Aktien gekauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit