30.08.2022 14:00:00
Olink to participate in September investor conferences
UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Goldman Sachs Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference
Wednesday, September 7th at 6:30 am ET
- Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 12th at 11:40 am ET
- Nordea Life Science Tools Day
Wednesday, September 21st at 9:30 am ET
A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the "Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/news-events/events.
About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.
IR contact
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Mobile: +1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com
Media contact
Andrea Prander
Corporate Communications Manager
Mobile: +46 768 775 275
andrea.prander@olink.com
