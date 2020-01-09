09.01.2020 22:20:00

Olin Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management team will review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. 

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 883-0383 (Canadian callers, please dial (877) 885-0477; International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506), using the pass code 5335887. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.olin.com, accessible under the fourth quarter conference call icons. Slides associated with the call will be available on February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. 

Following the event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 (Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088), using the pass code of 10138256.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2020-01

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-corporation-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-announcement-300984481.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

