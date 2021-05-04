OLI Insurance Services Acquires QuieTrack Insurance Services Corporation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Insurance Services, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, acquired QuieTrack Insurance Services Corporation effective May 1, 2021.

Founded in 1971, QuieTrack provides insurance tracking services, collateral protection insurance, mortgage hazard and flood insurance to financial institutions of all sizes. QuieTrack also provides insurance tracking system development and support to their software clients. Kevin McGuire, President of QuieTrack, will continue to lead the agency and the team of 28 employees following the transaction.

"I'm so very pleased my family's 50-year legacy lives on in the care and with the support of OLI Insurance Services and Heffernan Insurance Brokers," said Kevin McGuire, president of QuieTrack. "This ideal partnership achieves my goal of upholding the very best of QuieTrack for my loyal clients and trustworthy staff. Going forward, this excellent alliance fortifies us with additional resources, capabilities, and energies that will unquestionably advance the unlimited potential of QuieTrack."

"We are extremely excited to add QuieTrack to our network of owned agencies," said John Prichard Jr., president of OLI Insurance Services. "QuieTrack is an exceptional agency with 50 years of expertise in a unique niche. We are excited to partner with and support them, and see significant growth opportunities by leveraging our resources to take advantage of additional client offerings."

As part of the next phase of OLI's and Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Oli Insurance Services, Inc.

Oli Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, Oli also offers an exit strategy solution.

For more information, visit OLIins.com License #0L59890

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oli-insurance-services-acquires-quietrack-insurance-services-corporation-301283467.html

SOURCE OLI Insurance Services