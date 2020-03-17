OLG Prize Centre to Temporarily Close Lottery Sales Continue at Retail and PlayOLG.ca

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and safety of customers and employees is a priority for OLG.

Based on guidance from public health authorities, the OLG Prize Centre at Yonge and Dundas Street in Toronto will temporarily close as of 6 p.m., Tuesday March 17, 2020.

During this closure:

Customers can continue to redeem lottery prizes of up to $999.90 at any one of the 10,000 lottery retail outlets provincewide. The payment of these prizes is subject to the availability of cash at specific outlets





Customers can continue to mail their prize claims of up to $9,999.90 , following the instructions on OLG.ca or by calling the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098

Lottery prizes of $10,000 or more may be redeemed once the Prize Centre is re-opened. In the meantime, we can assure our valued customers that all lottery prizes will be redeemed per their terms and conditions on OLG.ca. We are looking at extending the 12-month time period for the redemption of lottery products sold through lottery terminals and PlayOLG.ca; further details to follow. The extension would also apply to INSTANT tickets.

OLG's popular lottery games including LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 are still available for purchase from lottery retail locations and PlayOLG.ca.

If you buy lottery tickets on PlayOLG.ca :

Lottery winnings of up to $999.90 will be automatically credited to your account and you will be notified





For winnings between $1,000 and up to $99,999.90 , you will be prompted to fill out a Lottery Prize Claim Declaration Form. Once you've submitted the form, OLG will either credit your PlayOLG account or contact you for next steps. Please expect delays in processing times





For lottery prizes of $100,000 or more, you must also submit a Lottery Prize Claim Declaration Form. Once the Prize Centre is re-opened, you will be contacted with next steps for processing your claim. Please expect delays in being contacted while the Prize Centre is closed. As noted above, OLG expects to extend redemption timelines for lottery prizes

OLG will advise the public when the Prize Centre will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding at this time.

