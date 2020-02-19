Old Show Queens is back with icons Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield front and center once again for a rousing Season Two and a Behind the Scenes that look at some of Broadway's Greatest Shows and T...

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield are back to share more Broadway stories as Season 2 of Old Show Queens just unspooled on Playbill.com for more antics illustrating Broadway history as only primary sources can.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles and The Who's Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime , Caroline, or Change and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield sit down once more with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

A couple for over 40 years, the pair had front row seats for not only some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century but for some of the biggest flops as well, offering an insider's view of what was going on backstage. The first season of this intimate hit series, which dropped last fall, saw them recalling memories like fixing "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in Dreamgirls and rushing to get Angela Lansbury some pizza. The duo also dug deeper into the business side of the Great White Way, discussing the topsy-turvy world that's known to change from success to failure in the blink of an eye and vice versa.

The New Season, featuring new episodes every Friday on Playbill.com will focus on some of the brightest stars to grace the stage including, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Jerry Lewis, Carol Channing and Judy Garland. Some of the iconic shows to be illustrated this season include CHICAGO, FOLLIES, GRAND HOTEL and GUYS AND DOLLS. The list is varied and eclectic, but the anecdotes are personal and illuminating, and keep the viewer engaged and thrilled. For more information and merchandise, visit OldShowQueens.com for further information. The 12 episodes will soon be available to binge—it's a master class in theater for sure!

As Andrew Hawkins says, "Story-time with Billy and Gary is every theater lover's new happy place. Together for 42 years, Billy and Gary's birdsong as a couple is just as inspiring and delightful as the story topics themselves."

Producer Jeff Marx states "I met Billy 15 years ago when he produced the AVENUE Q cast album. We love hearing their stories over dinner and my husband thought it would be a great idea to capture them on camera and share them with theater people. They were behind the table on so many well loved shows and albums, I could listen to their stories and insights forever."

About Old Show Queens producing team: Jeff Marx is the co-creator and co-composer/lyricist of the Tony®-Winning AVENUE Q. His husband, Andrew Hawkins is a filmmaker and writer. Their production company is Have a Sleepover Productions, and for more information, and to see their work, please visit www.haveasleepover.com

