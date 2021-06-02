Old Forester Releases Rye Single Barrel Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. launches Old Forester Rye Single Barrel, marking the first innovation of this rye recipe since the original 100 proof release. Presented unfiltered and at barrel strength, the product is available nationwide and at Old Forester Distilling Co. in limited quantities.

Since the release of Old Forester Rye in 2019, fans of Old Forester have been clamoring for a barrel strength iteration. Old Forester Rye was the first new recipe from Old Forester in nearly 150 years and has quickly become a beloved expression for bartenders and consumers.

"The Old Forester Rye Single Barrel delivers on the same balanced and unique flavor profile of our 100 proof expression, only amplified and in unfiltered, raw form," Master Taster Jackie Zykan said.

Old Forester Rye Single Barrel will be available starting June 1 at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and nationwide for $79.99 in limited 750mL quantities. Visit OldForester.com for more information and to find retailers nationwide.

Notes:

Color: Rich terracotta

Aroma: Dessert forward, creamy vanilla and lemon custard alongside rich caramel and dark brown sugar

Taste: Full-bodied with a base of ripe orchard fruit, subtle cinnamon stick, dried dill and hazelnut

Finish: Lengthy and spice driven, with peripheral black pepper and underpinnings of green anisette

About Brown-Forman:

For 151 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel'sTennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.

Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 49% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2021 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

