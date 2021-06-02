SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’608 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0971 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’906 0.3%  Bitcoin 34’059 3.6%  Dollar 0.8983 0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.8% 
02.06.2021 18:43:00

Old Forester Releases Rye Single Barrel Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. launches Old Forester Rye Single Barrel, marking the first innovation of this rye recipe since the original 100 proof release. Presented unfiltered and at barrel strength, the product is available nationwide and at Old Forester Distilling Co. in limited quantities.

Old Forester Releases New Rye Single Barrel (PRNewsfoto/Old Forester)

Since the release of Old Forester Rye in 2019, fans of Old Forester have been clamoring for a barrel strength iteration. Old Forester Rye was the first new recipe from Old Forester in nearly 150 years and has quickly become a beloved expression for bartenders and consumers.

"The Old Forester Rye Single Barrel delivers on the same balanced and unique flavor profile of our 100 proof expression, only amplified and in unfiltered, raw form," Master Taster Jackie Zykan said. 

Old Forester Rye Single Barrel will be available starting June 1 at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. and nationwide for $79.99 in limited 750mL quantities. Visit OldForester.com for more information and to find retailers nationwide. 

Notes:

Color: Rich terracotta

Aroma: Dessert forward, creamy vanilla and lemon custard alongside rich caramel and dark brown sugar

Taste: Full-bodied with a base of ripe orchard fruit, subtle cinnamon stick, dried dill and hazelnut

Finish: Lengthy and spice driven, with peripheral black pepper and underpinnings of green anisette

About Brown-Forman:
For 151 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel'sTennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by over 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.

About Old Forester Bourbon:
Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

Please sip responsibly.
Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 49% Alc. by Vol., Old Forester Distilling Company at Louisville in Kentucky. OLD FORESTER is a registered trademark. ©2021 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

Press images of the Rye Single Barrel Release can be found here

Contact:
Chris Poynter 
Chris_poynter@b-f.com

Old Forester (PRNewsfoto/Old Forester)

SOURCE Old Forester

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:50 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad
SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit