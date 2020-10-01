Olay teams up with Shopee to empower digital-savvy millennials in Southeast Asia to #AdultFearlessly

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G-owned skincare brand Olay partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to reach and engage with digital-savvy millennials in Southeast Asia with the launch of Adult Fearlessly campaign. The refreshed brand campaign will be held exclusively on Shopee, in line with Olay's Super Brand Day across six markets, starting right now in Malaysia.

The campaign seeks to empower millennial women in their transition to adulthood by helping them overcome the perceived challenges of 'adulting' and invest in making good choices about their skincare needs.

Across the region, digital-savvy millennial consumers (34%) are now more likely to shop online every week ( a survey of more than 1,000 consumers in Southeast Asia reveals), as e-commerce becomes a key channel for consumers to meet their daily and lifestyle needs. As such, Olay has witnessed a shift from offline to online sales and wants to connect with more audiences online with this digital-led campaign.

Building on the past success of Olay and Shopee Super Brand Days, this new campaign will feature a co-created video, "Fearless with your choices", and exclusive promotions on Olay products to create an engaging online shopping experience.

Olay will feature its signature superior skincare range on its official store on Shopee Mall with special buy 2 get 1 free on select Olay products from Oct 6-9. This includes Olay POWER DUO, a combination of the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream and Olay White Radiance Light Perfecting Essence that will help to achieve firmer, plumper and more radiant skin from first use. The Power Duo includes powerful and effective ingredients that can visibly transform skin in up to 28 days.

"As a leading skincare brand in Malaysia, we are always focused on how we can best connect with our consumers to provide the superior skincare products they need," said Lucy Moran, Olay and Personal Care Senior eCommerce Director, Asia Middle East and Africa.

"Digital technology has transformed the shopping experience, and increasingly, young consumers enjoy browsing and purchasing their skincare essentials online. The partnership with Shopee enables Olay to connect with and serve our consumers effectively, offering convenience and the right skincare solution for their busy lifestyle."

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director at Shopee said, "We're delighted to partner with Olay once again and have the opportunity to collaborate on the campaign video. Health & Beauty is one of the most popular categories on Shopee, and we are confident that the Adult Fearlessly campaign will especially resonate with millennial and female Shopee users who enjoy consuming video content, and are purchasing more skincare products online."

The campaign is brought to life in "Fearless with your choices", which depicts a woman's journey into adulthood, where she faces the tension between personal desires, societal expectations and concerns about physical appearances. With the personal and financial independence that comes with maturity – the adulting journey can be made more enjoyable by investing in skincare products that are of superior quality and good value. Against this backdrop, Olay seeks to inspire and empower women to make choices fearlessly by highlighting the pluses of being 30.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5AQc7DoyHM

Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®,

Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community

includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and businesses in the region. Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200930/2931900-1

SOURCE Procter & Gamble