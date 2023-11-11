Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.11.2023 23:30:00

OKX Executives Champion Crypto, Web3 Adoption and Trust at LABITCONF

  • OKX President Hong Fang spoke on: "The Path to Security & Trust: How OKX is Advancing Crypto Industry Standards"
  • OKX Brazil General Manager, Guilherme Sacamone spoke on: "The Crypto Trust Formula"

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a world-leading Web3 technology company, sponsored and spoke at LABITCONF, Latin America's largest crypto and blockchain conference underscoring its commitment to developing the Latin American crypto and Web3 ecosystem responsibly.

During Hong's exclusive fireside chat, she emphasized OKX's security-first approach and the need for industry standards and regulations that support innovation.

Hong said: "OKX is committed to expanding our presence across Latin America and accelerating crypto and Web3 adoption. A major part of this effort involves building trust, reassurance and setting standards. That's why security is paramount at OKX. Users expect a trusted experience for their digital assets, which is why we take a multi-layered approach focused on proof of reserves, innovative web3 wallet security, and stringent controls. We believe strongly in self-regulation and giving users tools to verify, not just trust.

Meanwhile, OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone focused his fireside chat on trust-building measures. 

Guilherme said: "OKX earns trust in Latin America by creating localized products tailored to this region and prioritizing transparency. Trust doesn't happen overnight – it's built through consistent proof. That's why we are thrilled to recently celebrate one year of our industry-leading Proof of Reserves program. By independently verifying reserves each month on-chain, we empower users to confirm their funds are fully backed. This kind of verifiable transparency represents our commitment to building trust the right way – by giving users more control and insights, not just empty assurances."

OKX is a Whale title sponsor at this year's LABITCONF, which plays a valuable role in driving Latin America'scrypto and web3 ecosystem forward. By enabling collaboration, knowledge sharing and relationship building, it turns potential into real-world blockchain adoption.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 technology company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION.  THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS.  PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okx-executives-champion-crypto-web3-adoption-and-trust-at-labitconf-301985087.html

SOURCE OKX

