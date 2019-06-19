Okuma Corporation President and CEO Receives "Order of the Rising Sun" Honor Medal

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world leading builder of CNC machine tools, announces that Okuma Corporation President and CEO, Dean Hanaki, has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun honor medal by the Japanese Government for his achievements and contributions to advancing the machine tool industry.

Hanaki received the award at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan on May 28, 2019 and also met with His Majesty the Emperor at the Imperial Palace.

"I am deeply pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award," said Dean Hanaki, President and CEO of Okuma Corporation. "I'm very thankful for the guidance, patronage and full support I have received from so many people and our customers around the world. Special thanks to our domestic and overseas employees who work together to achieve success. I share my joy with them because this award recognizes their efforts."

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry's only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

