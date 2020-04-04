Oklahoma residents; New Short Term Major Medical Plans introduced by United Security Health and Casualty

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (United Security) recently received authorization to offer its Short Term Major Medical (STMM) plan in the state of Oklahoma. Lisa Cordero, COO, United Security began, "A Short Term Major Medical (STMM) plan is an increasingly viable option for millions of Americans in all financial situations. STMM can be a bridge, providing comprehensive health coverage, until the next Open Enrollment Period begins or until job-based health insurance resumes. United Security continues to launch new insurance products in the states we currently do business, as well additional states throughout the United States. Partnering with independent agents, United Security's team of insurance professionals are customer driven and stand ready to assist Oklahoma residents with their short term health insurance needs."

United Security's STMM plan is ideal for those in search of a temporary, affordable solution to health insurance, such as individuals and families in between group or individual major medical coverage or waiting for the next Open Enrollment Period, those who cannot afford the high cost of a COBRA plan, those priced out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health insurance market, and young adults who are no longer covered by their parent's plan.

United Security's STMM Plan Highlights:



Eligible to anyone up to 65 years old, including dependent children ages two to 26 years old.

Lifetime maximum benefits up to $1 million with deductibles between $500 and $10,000 .

with deductibles between and . Visit any doctor or any hospital, including access to the PHCS PPO Network.

Covers prescription drugs, home health care, laboratory services, and more.

Preventative and wellness services provided after the policy has been active for 60 days.

Coverage available up to a 364-day plan.

About United Security Health and Casualty Insurance Company (United Security):

United Security is a regional insurer that has been in business since 1973, licensed to sell products in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. United Security specializes in providing individuals and families a variety of products and plan choices to meet their individual needs. United Security's primary focus has been, and continues to be, providing quality products and excellent service to our policyholders. United Security's product portfolio includes: Short Term Major Medical, Dental Plus Vision and Hearing, Cancer, Critical Illness, Accident Hospital Indemnity, Disability Income, Fixed Indemnity and Personal Auto products. United Security is headquartered in Bedford Park at 6640 S. Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL, 800-875-4422 or 708-475-6100, http://www.USHandC.com.

SOURCE United Security Health and Casualty