Oklahoma Motorcars Promotes Inventory of Used Vehicles to Oklahoma City Market

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oklahoma Motorcars currently has almost 200 vehicles in their used car inventory. Drivers looking for everything from SUVs to pickup trucks and from sedans to coupes can find them cleaned up and ready for the lot. A wide selection of used Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Nissan, Ram and Toyota vehicles are currently for sale at Oklahoma Motorcars in Norman, Oklahoma.

Most used cars on the Oklahoma Motorcars lot are from the 2013 model year or newer, with some coming from as long ago as the late 1990s. Most of the cars on the lot are SUVs, one of the most popular vehicle types of recent years. Customers can find every kind of SUV from a compact crossover like the Kia Soul to much larger SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe. Prices on these SUVs usually stay in the $10,000–$30,000 range. Some of the most well-stocked models in this prince range include the Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Rogue, Ford Explorer and Jeep Cherokee.

When it comes to trucks, Oklahoma Motorcars has what drivers in the greater Oklahoma City area are looking for. With models from the mid-2000s up to 2019, there are pickups from every walk of a truck's life. The dealership's most popular models are the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Ram 1500. Pricing for these large pickups mostly range from under $14,000 on the low end to over $40,000. Drivers looking for lower mileage trucks are in luck, as there are 20 currently on the lot between 10,000 and 50,000 miles.

For sedans, Oklahoma Motorcars has almost 30 in stock. Most of these sedans cost $20,000 or less, so drivers looking for a solid starter car are in luck. Sedans tend to be from the last five years, with a select few from the very beginning of the millennium. Kia, Honda and Chevrolet sedans are the most common among the four-door car crowd.

For more information on the stock of pre-owned vehicles, customers in the area are encouraged to contact the dealership. The Oklahoma Motorcars staff can be reached at the number 405-701-2700. The Oklahoma Motorcars dealership is located at 2505 West Main St., Norman, Oklahoma 73069. Oklahoma Motorcars buys and sells all kinds of cars to meet the automotive needs of the Oklahoma City area.

