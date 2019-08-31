31.08.2019 15:00:00

Oklahoma Motorcars Dealership Offers to Purchase Used Cars Online

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selling a used vehicle at a great price is now more convenient than ever thanks to a special service from Oklahoma Motorcars, a Norman-based dealership specializing in pre-owned vehicles. Those living within a 300-mile radius of Oklahoma Motorcars can now sell their vehicle to the dealership almost entirely through a phone call. The dealership will then come to the seller's location to pick up the car and finalize the process.

To sell a vehicle to Oklahoma Motorcars, sellers need their car's title (or a copy from the titleholder), a valid state-issue photo ID for each titleholder and valid, current vehicle registration. If their car is under a lien, they also need their lienholder payoff information, amount and account number. All vehicles sold to Oklahoma Motorcars should include all necessary keys, remotes, Owner's Manuals, aftermarket accessories and other essential items such as the fuel cap, receiver and/or toolbox locks.

No appointment is necessary for appraising and selling a vehicle to Oklahoma Motorcars; most of the process is handled over the phone. The entire process can almost be completed before the car is seen in-person. Additionally, the dealership is willing to meet buyers at the bank and assist with the entire process.

If a vehicle is being sold for a direct purchase (as opposed to a trade-in), the car's value can be appraised online. However, those interested in a trade should instead contact the Oklahoma Motorcars sales department.

As the dealership buys vehicles daily, they are very experienced in this practice and can almost always make transactions work in complex situations. These include times where a car is leased, it's under a lien or one of the titleholders cannot be present.

Those interested in selling their vehicle to Oklahoma Motorcars are encouraged to head to the dealership website at http://www.oklahomamotorcars.com. Alternatively, they can make a phone call to Al Aryan at 405-641-2952 or stop by the dealership location at 2505 West Main Street, Norman.

 

