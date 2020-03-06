Oklahoma Cannabis Expo at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, March 22-24, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Cannabis Expo – the Most Exclusive + Inclusive Hemp, CBD and Medical Marijuana Expo in America — Comes to Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Cannabis Expo [OCE] is the most exclusive and inclusive hemp, CBD and medical marijuana expo in America. The OCE is not only priceless to patients, but 'inner circle' industry exposure for professionals, and education for all. OCE showcases a goldmine of the most knowledgeable and successful professionals in the hemp and cannabis industries— all focused on elevating the industries, and furthering access, education and opportunities. A disruptive force in the 72B American cannabis and hemp markets, OCE aims to serve as a blueprint for the future of hemp and medical marijuana conferences — and conferences in general, as legalization marches across the United States.

The Founder:Amy Dawn Bourlon-Hilterbran, the owner of Millennium Grown, an event production company that specializes in the hemp and cannabis arenas, and as well, is the founder of OCE. She created the expo because she saw a need to incorporate education around the plant with tremendous professional opportunities. The Mission: to elevate the B2B experience with decision-makers, while also having B2C elements for those wanting to enter the industry, with a focus on the patient. The OCE will feature emerging and sophisticated cannabis brands and experts who will explore ways that people can incorporate hemp and medical cannabis into their lifestyles, their business, their investments. The OCE will also showcase companies and service providers who capitalize on opportunities for hemp entrepreneurs, elevate the cannabis experience for patients, and provide inner circle networking for the ambitious cannabis professional. Additionally, attendees can expect live music, entertainment and concessions.

The Next: Over 200,000 people, and 8% of Oklahoma citizens, are now medical marijuana patients after only one year since legalization, and that means "Patient Purchasing Power" [PPP]. PPP — to those who are ahead of the game and innovative within the hemp and medical cannabis industries — means massive opportunity.

Tommy Chong, comedian, actor, director, activist states: "Being a part of the OCE and bringing education, information and some laughs to people about the potentials of hemp and cannabis is an honor. Oklahoma has embraced the plant, patients have legal access and industry opportunities are everywhere. It's a great example of citizens legalizing and capitalizing on many levels. Laws are changing and minds are changing and we are all learning that this is a very important medical option, but it is also an incredible opportunity for farmers, small business owners, and investors. Totally the green rush, with silver linings: changing laws, saving lives and preventing incarcerations over a plant."

What/Why: Oklahoma Cannabis Expo is the conference that highlights the hemp and cannabis industry showcasing cannabis professionals and brands for both B2B and B2C markets in the hemp, CBD and medical marijuana arenas.

Where/When: 1 Myriad Gardens, Cox Convention Center, Oklahoma City, OK.March 22-24, 2020.

Who Will Attend: Over 100 of the most successful hemp and cannabis executives and 300 companies, hospitality companies, cannabis and hemp professionals and brands, tech startups, CBD brands, investors, and businesses will convene in the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Why Attend:

3 days of action-packed networking and up-to-date information from the leading medical and legal professionals in the hemp and cannabis industries with B2B and B2C elements

Tommy Chong LIVE

Food, drink, live music, photo booths, interactive booths, games, giveaways, fashion, athletic challenge, IT/Tech and conference bags to the first 1,000 OCE attendees on March 23 and March 24, 2020

and Inspir-action! Trends, tricks and tools to elevate your existing brand or to maximize your entrance into the fastest moving industries on the planet, and power networking with cannapros who bring expertise to elevated experiences

Sponsors and Partners — Notable attending brands/startups for partnerships include: Acreage Holdings, Chong's Choice Cannabis, Cannawise, Cannabis Wedding Expo, Urban Leaf Wellness, Edibles List, Witlon, Hobbs Insurance, THC2, Comploy HR, OK Gazette, Oklahoma Natural Grass, Leaf411, Last Prisoner Project, SLANG Worldwide, Custom Trailers

FREE Patients Forum on Sunday, March 22, 2020 : 2:00p - 5:00p (Limited seating)

: 2:00p - 5:00p (Limited seating) Last Prisoner Project fundraising luncheon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 : 1:00p - 3:00p (registration required)

: 1:00p - 3:00p (registration required) Private VIP After Party at the Bricktown Events Center, 425 E California Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 (21+ with valid ID - ticket purchased prior to event required, no tickets available at the door)

73104 (21+ with valid ID - ticket purchased prior to event required, no tickets available at the door) See the Full Agenda & Announced Speakers

