OKI Launches Label Printers to Serve Industry Needs

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI has launched game changing narrow-format label printing machines for sales in Southeast Asia. The new 'Pro Series' label printers, Pro1040 and Pro1050, are the world's firsts, small single-cut label specialized printers, that use LED with toner (EP) technology. This latest printing technology for printing labels is expected to bring huge benefits to a wide variety of industries and businesses in the region.

The new Pro Series label printer enables users to enjoy incredibly flexible media handling, high durability, extensibility and a lower total cost of ownership. The Pro1040 prints colourful labels using CMYK toners, the Pro1050 does the same but comes with the extra ability to print spot white (CMYK+W). Using white toner, the Pro1050 can print labels with white-only text and graphics, as well as create an opaque white background under a colourful image to produce even more attractive labels on transparent or coloured label media.

Many industries require different types of labels and this is where the versatility of the Pro1040 and Pro1050 prove their strengths. With unrivalled media handling, the Pro Series label printers can print on a variety of media from textured papers to synthetics, transparent film (PET) and more. Labels up to 1320.8mm in length and as small as 12.7mm - with a minimum cut length of 101.6mm - can be easily produced. These technical attributes - plus white toner technology - make specialty printing possible. The Pro Series label printer widens the decorative capabilities of businesses and helps companies create more unique labels with purposive messages or specific functions. With this printer, textile and apparel companies can create unique clothes tags, and even security companies can print labels with special security seals that are used to reveal human tampering.

For the automobile, steel, and many other heavy manufacturing industries with in-plant operations, the Pro Series label printers can produce signage labels such as GHS labels, chemical labels, ISO labels and identification labels, which help enhance the visibility of parts and chemical containers at factory and warehouse sites. Customized warning labels can also be printed to warn workers of hazardous items, materials or areas.

In the retail sector, companies are constantly making upgrades to their prime labels, and whilst the design graphics are important for prime labels, image print quality, choice of media and production speed are just as critical. In the food and beverage industry, new and ever-changing products are part of a growing consumerism in Southeast Asia, and this has led to an increasing demand for more eye-catching and better produced labels. Food labels, customized wine labels, bottled drink labels, cosmetic labels, product expiry labels and information labels affixed to the packaging of retail store products, are just some of the examples of what the Pro Series label printer can produce effectively without the need for incurring high costs or compromising on quality. Furthermore, by printing in-house i.e. within one's own office or business premise, customized labels can be ready and available for use in a very short time, and on-demand.

Using auto recognition technology, many hospitals, factories, logistics companies and retail businesses facilitate their operations by using labels that are printed with barcodes, variable data or infinitesimal characters. The fact that the Pro Series label printers can print all these accurately - and on different types of media including thicker media - make them ideal for producing reagent labels, process management labels, logistics labels as well as medical labels that contain private information - plus in full colour too.

"We are proud to finally launch the Pro Series label printers in Southeast Asia," said Masahiko Tsuda, Managing Director for Oki Data (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and President of Oki Systems (Thailand) Ltd. "Many businesses in this region have labelling requirements, so it is normal for such companies to seek more efficient and cost-effective ways to improve this aspect of their business. Using cutting-edge LED colour technology, we are confident that the new Pro1040 and Pro1050 label printers can help businesses grow their revenue and improve operations."

For business owners, the Pro1040 and Pro1050 signify excellent value for label production because they offer high efficiency with low capital investment. These specialised label printers are for users who require on-demand printing and versatility. Business owners who want to create more choices of label designs but print in lower volumes - to reduce label stock and wastage - will find the Pro Series label printers suitable for their needs. Additionally, the printers are easy to set-up and operate too.

The Pro1040 and Pro1050 label printers are now available for sales in Southeast Asia. Customers who are interested to purchase or find out more about these products, can contact the local OKI office, authorised OKI distributors or resellers.

OKI Pro1040 / Pro1050 technical specifications:

Colour Options: Pro1040 (CMYK) / Pro1050 (CMYK+W)

Media Width: Roll paper: 29.4mm (1.16") - 130mm (5.1") including liner

Media Thickness: 0.076 - 0.250mm

Label Width: 25.40 - 126mm

Media Detection: Black Mark (printed on back of liner), Gap, None

Media Format: Roll

Printer Language: Adobe PostScript3, PCL 5c emulation, PCL 6 (XL) emulation

Auto Cutter: Rotary blade full cut

Dimensions (WxDxH): 1,040x 477 x 441 mm (printer with unwinder)

Weight (includes supplies): Approx. 62.0 kg (printer with unwinder)

About OKI Data Singapore

OKI Data Singapore is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation - the global printer business unit of the OKI Group. The company provides office printers, document management solutions, and specialised printing equipment such as graphic arts printers and label printers, to businesses and organisations in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

