07.08.2020 05:43:00

OKEx's BTC Perpetual Swap Funding Rates Among the Most Competitive in the Industry

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is providing Bitcoin futures traders with more reasons to trade on its platform in the form of competitive funding rates on its popular BTC perpetual swap market. According to data from skew, of the nine major cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, OKEx offers the second-lowest swaps funding rates in July -- at an average of 0.0052%.

Low funding rates allow traders to realize significant savings when taking out a position on OKEx compared to competing exchanges. This competitive rate is partially due to the exchange's low-fee policy but also because OKEx does not skew its funding rate in favor of market makers. This is especially appealing to traders during a bull market, as they can maximize their profits by moving their long positions to OKEx.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented: 

"Thanks to the way we construct our swap funding rates, we have been able to offer retail traders a much cheaper rate over the last month of the bull market. Opening the same long position on another exchange would have resulted in much higher funding fees. Most retail positions are still long at the moment, signaling bullish momentum for Bitcoin. And since we don't favor market makers, OKEx even saw some negative funding rates during the week of July 20 to July 27."

Reduced funding rates can be a major pull for retail traders looking to enhance their profit strategies and, beyond low fees, OKEx provides a secure and robust platform with a comprehensive risk-management system. During Sunday's wipeout, for example, when Bitcoin dropped $1,500 from $12,000 within a matter of minutes, OKEx's risk-management measures -- including a proprietary liquidation engine, position limits and a tiered margin system -- meant that, unlike other exchanges, the unexpected volatility led to zero clawbacks and zero ADL.

"With swaps funding rates substantially cheaper than on other competing exchanges, and a robust environment for trading in volatile markets, we aim to provide traders with the safest and most appealing platform for trading perpetual swaps," Mr. Hao added.

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200807/2878661-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200526/2813046-1-LOGO

SOURCE OKEx

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
06.08.20
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
06.08.20
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Bitcoin-Bulle bekräftigt Prognose: Die beliebteste Kryptowährung könnte auf über 100'000 Dollar klettern
Anleger verlieren Vertrauen in US-Wirtschaft: US-Dollar verliert an Wert
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Uber macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Uber-Aktie gibt nachbörslich nach
Techrally geht weiter: Facebook und Apple markieren neue Rekorde
GoPro mit durchwachsenen Zahlen - GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Corona-Falschinformationen: Facebook löscht Trump-Video - Facebook-Aktie freundlich
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf rotem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB