20.07.2020 15:54:00

OKEx Wraps Up Its Beacon Program Furthering Education in the Blockchain Space

VALLETTA, Malta, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has finished its Beacon Program - European Edition, which provided three masterclasses by prominent players in the cryptocurrency space and individual mentoring from top OKEx executives, including CEO Jay Hao and Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

Made up of a total of six participants with varying degrees of experience in cryptocurrency, the Beacon Program aimed to further education in the blockchain space and provide European participants - particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic - with the opportunity to explore crypto and blockchain in greater depth and even consider a new career path.

The first class of the series was given by Crypto 101's Matthew Aaron and Dani Ansalem, which offered a basic introduction to cryptocurrency, what to look at when investing in it, how to buy and store it, and other important factors to keep in mind. The second class by CNBC Crypto Trader's Lindsay Joo covered the ICO mania, with a particular focus on South Korea and on encouraging participants to examine the real utility of blockchain in a project at the time of investing. 

The final masterclass was given by OKEx's very own Lennix Lai and took participants a little deeper into cryptocurrency, exploring the issue of tokenomics and why tokens make a far better form of equity than shares. 

The feedback from participants was extremely encouraging, with one student, Phillip Taffley, commenting, "I found the Beacon Program very beneficial, and I am very grateful for being given the opportunity to be part of it." Beyond the masterclasses and daily news briefings, the program also provided mentorship, which Taffley received from Lennix. Taffley said, "As a newbie to the industry this aspect of the course was of particular interest. It helped me gain a good foundation upon which I built a wider understanding by conducting my own research."

One of Jay's mentees, Dmytro Sokoliuk, told OKEx, "Mr. Jay Hao gave me individual advice and said, 'You can think about what you're good at and interested in. For the topics of writings videos, etc., it's always good to focus on what's new in the crypto industry and give your own insights toward it.' Thanks to his words, I know that I'm moving in the right direction. […] I want to say an individual 'thank you' for each of the lectors and for having Jay Hao as a mentor."

For their part, the Beacon Program teachers also found the experience enriching. Lindsay Joo told OKEx that she was honored to be included in the program, saying that giving her class was both fun and rewarding, while Matthew Aaron was extremely upbeat, saying that he found the experience very enjoyable. "I love this stuff!" he enthused.

Jay concluded by saying, "We're extremely pleased with this first initiative of the Beacon Program masterclasses and mentorship. Overall, we found it a valuable experience and are encouraged by the feedback from the participants. Their comments are positive and have also highlighted ways we can improve the program in the future if we run a second edition." 

Lennix added, "It was a privilege to share my knowledge with such motivated and ambitious participants. I would also like to say thank you to Lindsay and Matthew for giving their time and helping us make this a success."

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading - including futures, perpetual swap and options - of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-wraps-up-its-beacon-program-furthering-education-in-the-blockchain-space-301096176.html

SOURCE OKEx

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 564.60
2.80 %
Alcon 57.00
2.59 %
Geberit 507.00
1.62 %
Sika 198.80
1.43 %
LafargeHolcim 44.77
1.38 %
ABB 23.25
0.17 %
CieFinRichemont 61.10
0.16 %
The Swatch Grp 196.80
0.15 %
Nestle 108.32
-0.39 %
UBS Group 11.26
-0.88 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
Vontobel: US-Banken übertreffen Erwartungen
13:30
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
08:57
Warten auf neue Impulse
06:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Der Ausbruch ist geglückt / Tesla – Die Kursexplosion
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Rekordgewinn dank Handelsboom
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie spring hoch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich
Skandal wird verfilmt: Kanzleramt setzte sich anscheinend für Wirecard ein - Untersuchungsausschuss angekündigt - Aktie bricht ein
Betrüger haben Tausende deutsche Kreditkarten gehackt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert -- SMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Montag ohne grosse Veränderungen. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Montag anziehen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden nach dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB