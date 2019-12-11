+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 09:20:00

OKEx Partners with Blockchain-Based e-Contract Platform FirmaChain

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest spot and futures digital asset exchange by trading volume, today announced a partnership with FirmaChain, a blockchain-based electronic contract platform. Through this partnership, customers can use OKEx's global utility token, OKB, for purchases on FirmaChain. In addition, FirmaChain's FCT token will be listed on OKEx on December 18, 2019.

OKEx Logo (PRNewsfoto/OKEx)

FirmaChain uses blockchain technology to bring transparency and verification to contracts while solving issues including forgery. Through its decentralized application (DApp) Duite, FirmaChain reduces processing costs for international contracts by using less resources and simplifying the process, overcoming the current limitations of traditional, written contracts.

The depositing of FCT will be available from 10:00 December 11, 2019 (UTC). FCT spot trading against USDT and BTC will open at 10:00 December 18, 2019 (UTC). FCT withdrawal will open from 10:00 December 19, 2019 (UTC).

"FirmaChain is an excellent company developing real-world applications with blockchain technology and coming up with its groundbreaking e-contracts platform," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations at OKEx. "We're excited about this partnership that we are able to add FCT, the native token of FirmaChain on the OKEx trading platform, and at the same time, to include OKB for service redemption on the Firmachain network, where users can choose to pay in OKB or FCT when using the e-contract provided by Duite, Firma Solution's service."

"FirmaChain is excited to join OKEx's global ecosystem and gain access to a broad potential user base for our innovative, blockchain-based electronic contracts platform," said Young In Yoon, CEO of FirmaChain. "We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with OKEx to bring forth new use cases of blockchain technology."

OKEx recently announced its OKB token integration with Ledger, Aliniex, Bvnex, and Cryptomall to build an increasingly comprehensive ecosystem for cryptocurrency traders. The company offers the most diverse trading products in the market, ranging from spot trading, fiat-to-token trading, margin trading, and crypto derivatives, helping traders, miners, and institutional investors optimize their investment strategies.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token, token-to-token, and derivatives trading to users globally. Currently, over 400 spot and derivatives trading pairs are available for users to optimize their trading strategies. With a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, OKEx serves millions of customers in more than 200 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-partners-with-blockchain-based-e-contract-platform-firmachain-300973014.html

SOURCE OKEx

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:02
SMI schafft noch die Wende
08:46
Marktüberblick: Wirecard unter Druck
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Steile Aufwärtstrendlinie erneut im Blickpunkt / Julius Bär – Weiteres Hoch in Planung
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
10.12.19
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden
Wettbewerb gefährdet? US-Behörden untersuchen Amazons Cloud-Geschäft
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verliert -- DAX zieht an -- Börsen in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische bewegt gibt am Mittwoch ab, wogegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt kräftig zulegt. Die Börsen in Asien ziehen mehrheitlich an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;