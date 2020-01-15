+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 05:23:00

OKEx Adds Euro Trading Market for Its Token OKB

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), the world's largest spot and futures digital asset exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of OKB's first OKB/EUR market on Bitlocus, a Europe-based cryptocurrency exchange startup. Traders can now trade OKB with Euro via SEPA, SWIFT, and Visa card.

OKEx Logo (PRNewsfoto/OKEx)

Launched in 2019, Bitlocus is an up-and-coming crypto marketplace offering both crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto trading services. Currently, it has become one of the world's major Euro fiat-to-crypto trading platforms.

Recently, OKB was listed on Indodax, the largest crypto exchange in Indonesia. As of now, OKB can be traded against multiple fiat currencies, including the US dollar, the South Korean won, the Vietnamese dong, the Indonesian rupiah and Euro. The addition of the new Euro trading market marks another strategic milestone in OKEx's international expansion.

"OKB is entering the third year in maturing its ecosystem. Listed on Bitlocus, such collaboration has unlocked our achievement to introduce OKB to European market. Moving forward, we will work our best to expand the OKB ecosystem and continue to build further. We believe the future of OKB could be beyond your imagination," said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx.

In recent months, the OKB ecosystem has been taking shape fast into a global token economy.

Currently, OKEx has partnered with 25 partners worldwide to enable users to redeem with OKB a plethora of products and services, for example, hotel booking, online shopping, mobile top-up, cybersecurity services, and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, to name a few.

OKEx also offers a range of OKB-exclusive privileges for OKB holders, including greater trading fee discounts and higher subscription limit in OKEx Jumpstart token sales.

On the other hand, the 6th OKB buy-back and burn was carried out to offsetting its inflation and consolidating its value. This time, 5,945,273.91 OKB was burnt while 13,978,364.45 OKB has been bought-back and burnt since May 4, 2019, which is 4.7% of the total circulating amount.

Thanks to the above actions, OKB has been going strong in the secondary market. According to AMBCrypto, OKB achieved the highest ROI of 386% in 2019, compared to 147% of Binance's BNB and 180% of Huobi's HT.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

Follow us on Twitter.
Check our latest press material on Press Room.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-adds-euro-trading-market-for-its-token-okb-300987227.html

SOURCE OKEx

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.01.20
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
14.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
14.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
14.01.20
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Aphria-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzsprung überzeugt Anleger nicht
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Wenig Ausschläge zeigten sich an der Wall Street.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;